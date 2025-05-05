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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Workers' Compensation Publications

    Here is a list of publications (laws, regulations, newsletters, and reports) designed to provide Pennsylvania's employers with information regarding their rights and duties under PA's worker's compensation program.

    Workers' Compensation Publications

    If an alternative version is needed but not listed as available, please contact Workers' Compensation: ra-li-bwc-helpline@pa.gov .

    Title/DescriptionL&I Form
    Number
    WC Act 
    Part VIII. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Regulations 
    Chapter 111 of Title 34, Special Rules of Administrative Practice and Procedure Before the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board  
    Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act 
    2024 Medical Access Study Executive Overview 
    Guide to Self-Insuring Your Workers' Compensation InsuranceLIBC-98
    Brochure: Workers' Compensation and the Injured WorkerLIBC-100
    Brochure: La Compensación de los Trabajadores LesionadosLIBC-100(ESP)
    PA Workers' Compensation Employer InformationLIBC-200
    State-Certified Workplace Safety Committee ProgramLIBC-733
    Workers' Compensation Annual Report - 2025LIBC-772
    Workers' Compensation Annual Report - 2024LIBC-772
    Workers' Compensation Annual Report - 2023LIBC-772
    Workers' Compensation Annual Report - 2022LIBC-772
    Workers' Compensation Annual Report - 2021LIBC-772
    Workers' Compensation Annual Report - 2020LIBC-772
    Newsletters 
    News & Notes - Summer 2026 
    News & Notes - Spring 2026 
      

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