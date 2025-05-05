Meeting Dates
In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Elevator Safety Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.
All meetings will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Conference Room E-100, Labor & Industry Building unless otherwise stated.
If you wish to attend a scheduled meeting of the Elevator Safety Board by telephone, please use the below information:
Teleconference Call-in Number – 267-332-8737
Attendee Code: 782790592
To attend this meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIELEVSAFETYBD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.
The proposed meeting dates are as follows:
2025 Elevator Safety Board Meetings
|Tuesday, January 21 - Agenda
|Tuesday, February 18 - Agenda
|Tuesday, March 18 - Agenda
|Thursday, March 27 - Attendee Code 495857356 Agenda
-special meeting to vote on petition regarding Pennsylvania hospital
-this meeting will be held via Microsoft teams only
|Tuesday, April 15 - Agenda
|Tuesday, May 20 - Agenda
|Tuesday, June 17 - Agenda
|Tuesday, July 15 - Agenda
|Tuesday, August 19 - Agenda
|Tuesday, September 16 - Agenda
|Tuesday, October 14
|Tuesday, November 18
|Tuesday, December 16