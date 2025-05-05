Skip to agency navigation
    The Elevator Safety Board meets at least once each month to hold hearings and to consider appeals and requests on the elevator regulations within its jurisdiction. 

    In accordance with the Sunshine Law Meeting Notice, (Act of October 15, 1998, P.L. 729, No. 93.), proposed Elevator Safety Board meeting dates are published as a matter of public record. Meeting dates are subject to change based on Board Members' schedules and, if changed, republication is made.

    All meetings will begin at 10:00 a.m. in Conference Room E-100, Labor & Industry Building unless otherwise stated.

    If you wish to attend a scheduled meeting of the Elevator Safety Board by telephone, please use the below information:
    Teleconference Call-in Number – 267-332-8737

    Attendee Code: 782790592
    To attend this meeting on your computer, please contact RA-LIELEVSAFETYBD@pa.gov for the invitation/link.

    The proposed meeting dates are as follows:

    2025 Elevator Safety Board Meetings

    Tuesday, January 21 - Agenda
    Tuesday, February 18 ​- Agenda
    Tuesday, March 18 ​​- Agenda
    Thursday, March 27 - Attendee Code  495857356 Agenda

    -special meeting to vote on petition regarding Pennsylvania hospital

    -this meeting will be held via Microsoft teams only

    Tuesday, April 15 ​​- Agenda
    Tuesday, May 20 ​​- Agenda 
    Tuesday, June 17 ​​- Agenda 
    Tuesday, July 15 - Agenda
    Tuesday, August 19 - Agenda 
    Tuesday, September 16  - Agenda
    Tuesday, October 14
    Tuesday, November 18 
    Tuesday, December 16 