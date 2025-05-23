HARRISBURG, PA – With school breaks nearing and more teens seeking summer jobs, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker is reminding employers, parents, and young workers about the rights and protections for teenage employees established under the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act.

“As we head into the summer hiring season, it’s important that employers, parents, and young workers understand their rights and responsibilities under Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act,” said Secretary Walker. “Protecting the health and safety of our young workers is essential—not only to their wellbeing but also to ensuring that their early employment experiences are positive. Our goal at L&I is to educate and support employers in complying with the law, while continuing to take violations seriously when they occur.”

The Pennsylvania Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), protects the health, safety, and welfare of minors employed in the Commonwealth. The law limits the types of jobs minors can perform, regulates the hours they may work, outlines conditions for lawful employment, and requires that minors secure work permits before starting a job.

From the beginning of Governor Josh Shapiro’s term through January 1, 2025, L&I has investigated 940 complaints of child labor law violations, resulting in enforcement action against 347 employers and more than $2.5 million in fines collected.

Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act has distinct provisions for three age categories: under 14, 14-15, and 16-17. All minors under 16 must have a written statement signed by the minor’s parent or guardian acknowledging the duties and hours of employment and granting permission to work. Minors are also required to obtain a work permit from their school district.

Except for minors who work in newspaper delivery, no minors may work more than six consecutive days. In addition, all minors must be provided a 30-minute meal period for each stretch of five consecutive hours of work. Full- or part-time minors must be paid at least minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour.

Under-14 Work Restrictions

Children under age 14 may only work under certain circumstances, including on a family farm or in domestic service, such as babysitting, or performing yard work or household chores. Employment as caddies, newspaper carriers and – with special permits – entertainment performers may also be permissible.

14-15-Year-Olds Work Restrictions

When school is not in session, 14- and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. with a maximum of eight hours a day and 40 hours a week. For some occupations, such as newspaper delivery, caddies and some farm work, different standards may apply.

When school is in session, 14- and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with a maximum of three hours a day on school days and 18 hours per school week (Monday through Friday), and a maximum of eight hours per day on weekends. This work must not interfere with school attendance. Different standards may apply for non-school days.

16-17-Year-Olds Work Restrictions

When school is not in session, 16- and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. with a maximum of 10 hours a day and 48 hours a week. Employers may not compel minors in this age group to work beyond 44 hours a week.

When school is in session, 16- and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. with a maximum of eight hours a day and 28 hours per school week (Monday through Friday). This work must not interfere with school attendance. Different standards may apply for non-school days.

Prohibited Occupations

Minors are prohibited from working in occupations deemed hazardous under state and federal law. These include any jobs involving dangerous machinery, elevated workspaces, demolition, and more.

Examples of prohibited tasks include:

Serving or dispensing alcoholic beverages

Crane operation

Electrical installation or repair

Excavation

Roofing

Woodworking with power tools

Wrecking and demolition work

A comprehensive list of prohibited occupations for minors is available on L&I’s website.

Reporting Violations

L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance investigates potential violations of the Child Labor Act and other labor laws. Any member of the public—employers, parents, or concerned individuals—can submit a complaint via the online form on L&I’s website.

