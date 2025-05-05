Overview
The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS) facilitates the management of workers’ compensation claims. This platform enables users to submit and process claim-related documents online, enhancing communication and streamlining the overall claims management process throughout Pennsylvania.
WCAIS provides the workers' compensation community with:
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) which supports claims management and workflow, allowing staff and stakeholders to view and annotate documents electronically.
- "24/7" availability of online service, including document filing and management
- Faster claims processing and litigation times and a more efficient adjudication system
- Greater transparency
- Improved data management and recordkeeping
- Program efficiency
- Enhanced Customer Service
Contact us
If you need help, please contact us between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also submit a question and we will get back to you.
Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC)
Email: RA-LI-BWC-Helpline@pa.gov
Toll-free inside PA (800) 482-2383
Local outside PA (717) 772-4447
Workers’ Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA)
Email: WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov
Phone (844) 237-6316
Workers’ Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB)
Email RA-LI-WCAB@pa.gov
Phone (717) 783-7838