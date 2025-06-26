State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today highlighted the continued success of its Summer Academies for high school students who are blind or visually impaired and students who are deaf or hard of hearing. Hosted annually by L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation(OVR), these programs provide students the tools and training needed to live independently, pursue higher education, and secure meaningful employment.

As part of a visit to an academy at Penn State University, L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker met with 20 students attending the Summer Academy for Students who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. Last week, she visited students participating in the Summer Academy for students who are Blind or Visually Impaired. Both programs are held at Penn State’s University Park campus and are offered at no cost to students or families through federal pre-employment transition funding.

“Every young person transitioning from high school faces unique challenges, and students with disabilities often require additional support,” said Secretary Walker. “These summer academies offer hands-on experiences and practical skills, equipping students and their families with the resources necessary for success beyond high school. Governor Shapiro is dedicated to ensuring all students have the opportunities and assistance they need.”

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget calls for an additional $5 million investment in OVR, which helps people of all ages with disabilities find employment through personalized services such as vocational counseling and guidance, goal setting, training, and job placement. OVR also offers a variety of other supports that enable a person with a disability to be successful in the competitive labor market.

Since 2016, more than 478,500 Pennsylvanians have received services from OVR, including vocational counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic services, medical restoration services, employment training, placement services, and career support services.

Students participating in these academies experience authentic college living, including dormitory accommodations, and dining hall meals, and engaging in team-building activities. The curriculum covers mobility training, requesting accommodations, assistive technology use, emotional and social development, career planning, and adaptive sports. Personalized reports provided to students and families outline individual strengths and areas for further growth. Students attending the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Summer Academy have an opportunity to utilize captioning and interpreting services which provides them with full communication access.

The academies also offer career development opportunities to college students majoring in human services by employing them as Resident Assistants (RAs). Many former RAs have successfully transitioned into careers with OVR and L&I.

Governor Shapiro’s comprehensive workforce development plan for 2025-26 includes:

$3.5 million for the Schools-to-Work Program supporting career readiness;

for the Schools-to-Work Program supporting career readiness; $5 million to create the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to recruit and retain nursing professionals; and

to create the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to recruit and retain nursing professionals; and $10 million for expanding apprenticeship programs across the state.

