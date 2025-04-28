Chester, PA – This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) Rapid Response team will begin hosting live, virtual Rapid Response Information Meetings for employees affected by recent Crozer Health layoffs to connect them with career resources like job search assistance, filing for unemployment benefits and health insurance information.

Ten meetings will be offered from Wednesday, April 30, through Friday, May 9. Impacted workers can register for any of the 10 meetings here; each will last 90 minutes and begin at the following times:

April 30, 2025:

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

· 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM · 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM May 1, 2025

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

· 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM · 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM May 2, 2025

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM May 7, 2025

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

· 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM · 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM May 8, 2025

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

· 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM · 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM May 9, 2025

· 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

The Rapid Response team, in collaboration with PA CareerLink® Delaware County and Delaware County officials, will also host an in-person job fair on Tuesday, May 13, to connect affected workers with employers, resources, and support they may need to rebound after facing sudden loss of employment and to continue providing for their families.

“As a former Delaware County resident, I personally understand the devastating impact of Crozer Health’s closure on the region, from the thousands of workers being laid off, to the major gap in health care services," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Our Rapid Response team has been in daily contact with Crozer Health to ensure we can quickly mobilize support for impacted workers, and we are working around the clock to help affected workers get connected with meaningful re-employment opportunities, reaffirming the Shapiro Administration's unwavering commitment to protecting Pennsylvanians, especially during these difficult times."

The meetings will provide important information on a range of topics, including:

Applying for Unemployment Compensation benefits;

Job search assistance and training;

PA CareerLink® services;

Health insurance enrollment timelines;

Budgeting and financial resources; and

Community resources, support, and more.

At the May 13 Crozer Health Former Employee Job Fair, L&I will be joined by community partners and employers to ensure affected workers are able to remain competitive in today’s labor market.

WHEN – May 13, 2025; 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WHERE – Subaru Park, 1 Stadium Dr, Chester, PA 19013

Impacted workers are also encouraged to text healthjobs to 888777 and add their email to receive updates from Delaware County to help in their job search.

Rapid response services are state and federally funded benefits free to employers and workers through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). For more information about requesting rapid response services, please visit PA.gov.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #