Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate at 3.5% in November

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2024.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in November. This was the first unemployment rate change since October 2023. Still, the Commonwealth’s rate remained well under the U.S. unemployment rate which was also up one-tenth of a point from its October level to 4.2%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was one-tenth of a percentage point above the November 2023 level of 3.4%, while the national rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 24,000 over the month to 6,507,000 in November. Resident employment (-28,000) drove the labor force decline while unemployment was up 5,000 from October.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 2,500 over the month from October’s record high to 6,205,000 in November. Jobs decreased from October in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a decline of 3,800 in professional & business services. Education & health services and leisure & hospitality reached record high job levels in November.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 90,300 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+47,300) had the largest volume over-the-year gain.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. November 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from November October November October 2024 November 2023 2024 2024 2023 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,507 6,531 6,539 -24 -0.4% -32 -0.5% Employment 6,280 6,308 6,318 -28 -0.4% -38 -0.6% Unemployment 228 223 221 5 2.2% 7 3.2% Rate 3.5 3.4 3.4 0.1 ---- 0.1 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 168,286 168,479 168,127 -193 -0.1% 159 0.1% Employment 161,141 161,496 161,866 -355 -0.2% -725 -0.4% Unemployment 7,145 6,984 6,262 161 2.3% 883 14.1% Rate 4.2 4.1 3.7 0.1 ---- 0.5 ----

Note: December 2024 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on January 24th, 2025.

Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from November October November October 2024 November 2023 2024 2024 2023 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,205.0 6,207.5 6,114.7 -2.5 0.0% 90.3 1.5% Goods Producing Industries 844.7 845.6 844.6 -0.9 -0.1% 0.1 0.0% Mining & Logging 22.8 23.0 22.7 -0.2 -0.9% 0.1 0.4% Construction 259.8 259.0 257.2 0.8 0.3% 2.6 1.0% Manufacturing 562.1 563.6 564.7 -1.5 -0.3% -2.6 -0.5% Service Providing Industries 5,360.3 5,361.9 5,270.1 -1.6 0.0% 90.2 1.7% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,144.9 1,145.0 1,138.6 -0.1 0.0% 6.3 0.6% Information 90.8 91.7 92.8 -0.9 -1.0% -2.0 -2.2% Financial Activities 343.1 343.2 340.9 -0.1 0.0% 2.2 0.6% Professional & Business Services 833.6 837.4 837.1 -3.8 -0.5% -3.5 -0.4% Education & Health Services 1,387.5 1,384.4 1,340.2 3.1 0.2% 47.3 3.5% Leisure & Hospitality 592.1 592.0 565.5 0.1 0.0% 26.6 4.7% Other Services 265.3 266.0 261.1 -0.7 -0.3% 4.2 1.6% Government 703.0 702.2 693.9 0.8 0.1% 9.1 1.3%

For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov

