​2025 PLRB Meeting Schedule

January 21 - Agenda​

February 18 - Agenda March 18 - Agenda April 101 - Agenda April 15 - Agenda May 20 - Agenda June 17 - Agenda​

July 15 - RESCHEDULED TO JULY 24 July 242 - Agenda

August 19 - Agenda

August 223 September 16 - Agenda September 244 October 105 October 21 November 18 December 16 Dates in bold are regular meetings which can be attended virtually by calling (267) 332-8737, Conference ID # 907370349.

Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. in the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board Room, Room 418, 4th Floor, Labor & Industry Building, Harrisburg, PA.

1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).

2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).

3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).

4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).

5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).