    Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board

    Meeting Dates

    PLRB Board Meetings & Agendas

     

    ​2025 PLRB Meeting Schedule

    January 21 - Agenda
    		February 18 AgendaMarch 18 - Agenda
    April 10- AgendaApril 15 AgendaMay 20 Agenda
    June 17 - Agenda
    		July 15 - RESCHEDULED TO JULY 24July 242 - Agenda
    August 19 - Agenda
    		August 223September 16 - Agenda
    September 244October 105October 21
    November 18December 16 

    Dates in bold are regular meetings which can be attended virtually by calling (267) 332-8737, Conference ID # 907370349.
    Unless otherwise noted, all meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. in the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board Room, Room 418, 4th Floor, Labor & Industry Building, Harrisburg, PA.

    1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).

    2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).

    3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).

    4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).

    5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).

     

     

     