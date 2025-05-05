Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board

PLRB Board Meetings & Agendas
2025 PLRB Meeting Schedule
|January 21 - Agenda
|February 18 - Agenda
|March 18 - Agenda
|April 101 - Agenda
|April 15 - Agenda
|May 20 - Agenda
|June 17 - Agenda
|July 15 - RESCHEDULED TO JULY 24
|July 242 - Agenda
|August 19 - Agenda
|August 223
|September 16 - Agenda
|September 244
|October 105
|October 21
|November 18
|December 16
Dates in bold are regular meetings which can be attended virtually by calling (267) 332-8737, Conference ID # 907370349.
1 Last day to appoint fact finders under mandatory provisions of Act 88 (81 days prior to June 30).
2 Last day on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 1 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 1).
3 Last date on which Board may appoint fact finders and last day to submit disputes to arbitration under PERA, if December 31 is used as budget submission date (130 days prior to December 31).
4 Last day to appoint fact finders under PERA for Commonwealth bargaining units (130 days prior to February 1).
5 Last day to appoint fact finders for employers under Act 88 with fiscal year ending December 31 (81 days prior to December 31).