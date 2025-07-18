Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate at 4.0 Percent in June, Marking PA’s 26th Consecutive Month Equal to or Below National Average

    For June, total nonfarm jobs hits 14th consecutive record high.

    July 18, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2025. 

    Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.0 percent in June. The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate which was down one-tenth of a point over the month to 4.1 percent, marking the 26th consecutive month Pennsylvania’s rate was at or below the national average.

    The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the June 2024 level of 3.6 percent, while the US rate was unchanged from last June.

    Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 5,000 over the month to 6,540,000 in June. Employment, down 7,000 from May, drove the decline while unemployment rose 2,000 over the month.

    Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 4,200 over the month to 6,225,600 in June, the 14th consecutive month at a record high. Jobs increased from May in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume movement was in education & health services, up 6,100 over the month to a record high. Leisure & hospitality also set a new record high in June. Over the year, jobs were up 90,000 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+45,800) had the largest volume increase since June 2024.

    Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.PA.gov/agencies/dli or by following us on FacebookX, and LinkedIn.

    Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

    # # #

    Current Labor Force Statistics
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JuneMayJuneMay 2025June 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
    PA       
    Civilian Labor Force6,5406,5456,583-5-0.1%-43-0.7%
    Employment6,2806,2876,347-7-0.1%-67-1.1%
    Unemployment26025823620.8%2410.2%
    Rate4.03.93.60.1----0.4----
            
    U.S.       
    Civilian Labor Force170,380170,510168,005-130-0.1%2,3751.4%
    Employment163,366163,273161,155930.1%2,2111.4%
    Unemployment7,0157,2376,849-222-3.1%1662.4%
    Rate4.14.24.1-0.1----0.0----
            
            
    Note: July 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 15th, 2025.
    Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
    Seasonally Adjusted
    (in thousands)
        Change fromChange from
     JuneMayJuneMay 2025June 2024
     202520252024volumepercentvolumepercent
            
    Total Nonfarm Jobs6,225.66,221.46,135.64.20.1%90.01.5%
            
    Goods Producing Industries844.8842.4845.12.40.3%-0.30.0%
      Mining & Logging21.921.421.70.52.3%0.20.9%
      Construction261.3259.8259.51.50.6%1.80.7%
      Manufacturing561.6561.2563.90.40.1%-2.3-0.4%
            
    Service Providing Industries5,380.85,379.05,290.51.80.0%90.31.7%
      Trade, Transportation & Utilities1,142.41,140.11,137.62.30.2%4.80.4%
      Information90.190.290.7-0.1-0.1%-0.6-0.7%
      Financial Activities343.0342.0340.21.00.3%2.80.8%
      Professional & Business Services840.2845.9834.6-5.7-0.7%5.60.7%
      Education & Health Services1,405.51,399.41,359.76.10.4%45.83.4%
      Leisure & Hospitality586.8585.4569.81.40.2%17.03.0%
      Other Services269.4271.8261.5-2.4-0.9%7.93.0%
      Government703.4704.2696.4-0.8-0.1%7.01.0%
            
            
    For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
            
    Note: July 2025 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on August 15th, 2025.  
            

    DLI Media Contact Details

    L&I Press Inquiries

    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Trevor Monk

    Communications Director
    Department of Labor and Industry Media

    Danielle Woods

    Press Secretary
    Department of Labor and Industry Media