Important Announcement

Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative Grant Bidders Conference

A second Bidders Conference has been scheduled for the Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative Notice of Grant Availability (NGA).

Please join us Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Please use the Microsoft Teams Meeting link or dial in by phone using the instructions below.

Proposals are due on September 8, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

For complete details regarding the Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative Grant, please see the Notice of Grant Availability Announcement below.

We look forward to seeing you Thursday!

Meeting ID: 282 117 934 500 9

Passcode: G55NR7Xm

Dial in by phone

+1 267-332-8737,,582417129# United States, Philadelphia

Phone conference ID: 582 417 129#

Recording this meeting requires the consent of all participants. Automatic transcription and AI tools may not be used to transcribe, summarize, or annotate meetings with Commonwealth employees or contractors. If such a tool is detected, it must be disabled; otherwise, Commonwealth employees must leave the meeting.

