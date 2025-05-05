Available Grant Opportunities
To be contacted regarding future workforce development grant opportunities, please send your email address to ra-libwda-general@pa.gov.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of $1,000,000 in funding for the Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative. The purpose of this NGA is to competitively award one applicant to support individuals incarcerated in minimum- or low-security federal prisons in Pennsylvania and prepare them for reentry to the community through individualized reentry planning such as, pre-release workforce training, job search preparation, and reintegration success strategies, coupled with multi-faceted post-release supports and services.
- Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Budget Form and Justification
- Appendix E: Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: Worker Protection and Investment Certificate Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
- Appendix I: Pathways to Success Curriculum
- Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative Q&A
- Next Step Reentry Readiness Initiative Bidders Conference
The application deadline for the Supporting Pennsylvania's Advanced Manufacturing Sector Through Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships Grant is Friday, August 29, 2025, at 4 p.m. E.T.
The notice of grant availability (NGA) offers eligible applicants the opportunity to serve as sponsors or intermediaries of new registered apprenticeships or pre-apprenticeships. Additionally, the NGA offers the opportunity for expansion of existing registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. Approximately $4,000,000 in funding is available with a maximum award amount between $200,000 and $400,000. The deadline to apply is August 29, 2025 at 4 pm. All components required for the grant submission can be found within the NGA and the related appendices.
- Supporting Pennsylvania's Advanced Manufacturing Sector Through Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcome Table
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan Template
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Sample
- Appendix H: Grant Financial Reporting Package
- Appendix H: Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Advanced Manufacturing Bidder's Conference Presentation
- Advanced Manufacturing Bidder's Conference (YouTube)
- Advanced Manufacturing Bidder's Conference Q&A
Expired Grant Opportunities
The application deadline for the Jobs for Veterans State Grant Incentive Awards Grant is Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $65,109.50 as a cash award the Jobs for Veterans State Grans Incentive Awards (JVSG) to include awards of up to $13,021.90. Awards will be a one-time cash award.
This Notice of Award Availability (NAA) describes in detail:
- The requirements to nominate an entity for the incentive; and
- The criteria that will be used to evaluate nominations.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has established this incentive award to honor PA CareerLink® offices and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs) for their exemplary service to veterans, including those with employment barriers, transitioning service members, and eligible spouses and caregivers. In alignment with VPL 01-24, L&I will distribute JVSG Incentive Awards to PA CareerLink® offices and LWDBs actively advancing the improvement and modernization of employment, training, and placement services for veterans. These awards celebrate organizations whose efforts exemplify excellence in supporting veterans and their families through employment services, while fostering local partnerships and strengthening community ties.
The application deadline for the Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) Programs in Pennsylvania Grant is Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $4,200,000 in funding for Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) Programs Grants in Pennsylvania to support schools throughout our commonwealth facing significant barriers to staffing qualified teachers. The purpose of this grant is to provide funds to schools and districts to support the creation of CTRA programs under the guidance of the Apprenticeship Training Office (ATO). The CTRA programs will utilize the framework(s) designed under the “Building and Supporting a Certified Teacher Apprenticeship Program” grant initiative.
- Supporting Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) Programs in Pennsylvania NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcome Table
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan Template
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Sample
- Appendix H: Grant Financial Reporting Package & Justification Form - corrected 2-27-2025
- Appendix H: Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Q&As from Bidder's Conference
- CTRA Grantee Meeting (YouTube)
Some of the information in the recording below has changed since this meeting was held. Please refer to the updated NGA posted above for the current information.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, February 28, 2025, at 4 p.m. E.T.
The notice of grant availability (NGA) offers eligible applicants the opportunity to serve as sponsors or intermediaries of new registered apprenticeships or pre-apprenticeships. Additionally, the NGA offers the opportunity for expansion of existing registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. Approximately $2, 000,000 in funding is available with a maximum award amount between $200,000 and $400,000. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2025 at 4 pm. All components required for the grant submission can be found within the NGA and the related appendices.
- Supporting Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Sector through Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcomes Opportunity 1 & 2
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan Template
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Sample
- Appendix H: Grant Financial Reporting Package
- Budget and Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Bidders Conference (YouTube)
- Bidders Conference (PDF)
- Bidders Conference Q&A (PDF)
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, February 28, 2025, at 4 p.m. E.T.
The notice of grant availability (NGA) offers eligible applicants the opportunity to serve as sponsors or intermediaries of new registered apprenticeships or pre-apprenticeships. Additionally, the NGA offers the opportunity for expansion of existing registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. Approximately $2, 000,000 in funding is available with a maximum award amount between $200,000 and $400,000. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2025 at 4 pm. All components required for the grant submission can be found within the NGA and the related appendices.
- Supporting Pennsylvania’s IT Sector through Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcomes Opportunity 1 & 2
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan Template
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Sample
- Appendix H: Grant Financial Reporting Package
- Budget and Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Bidders Conference (YouTube)
- Bidders Conference (PDF)
- Bidders Conference Q&A (PDF)
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, February 28, 2025, at 4 p.m. E.T.
The notice of grant availability (NGA) offers eligible applicants the opportunity to serve as sponsors or intermediaries of new registered apprenticeships or pre-apprenticeships. Additionally, the NGA offers the opportunity for expansion of existing registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships. Approximately $2, 000,000 in funding is available with a maximum award amount between $200,000 and $400,000. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2025 at 4 pm. All components required for the grant submission can be found within the NGA and the related appendices.
- Supporting Pennsylvania’s Healthcare Sector through Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcomes Opportunity 1 & 2
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan Template
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Sample
- Appendix H: Grant Financial Reporting Package
- Budget and Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Bidders' Conference (Recording)
- Bidders' Conference (PDF)
- Bidders Conference Q&A (PDF)
- Supporting Pennsylvania's Healthcare Sector Kickoff Meeting (YouTube)
The application deadline for this grant opportunity was Monday, January 27, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $3,300,000.00 in state funds for Schools-to-Work -Round 5 (STW5) Grant awards, that will be competitively awarded up to $250,000.00 each. The STW5 Grant focus is building programs to fill current and anticipated labor market needs by increasing workforce training and partnership programs, as well as utilizing the Apprenticeship Training Office’s current workforce initiatives, to develop the skills of traditionally underrepresented groups and those with barriers to employment through Pre-Apprenticeship programs.
- Schools to Work - Round 5 NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E. Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
- Bidders' Conference Dec. 23, 2024 (YouTube)
- Q & A's for Bidder's Conference
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Monday, December 2, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has created this grant opportunity to select a service provider to assist the department with the creation and administration of a capacity-building program that provides workforce development (WD) and human resources (HR) support to small- and mid-sized farms and agribusinesses. The overarching purpose of this grant is to help PA farms and agribusinesses avoid future closure and layoffs by assisting them in recruiting the workforce needed to stably maintain operations and building an administrative foundation for future success, while also providing job opportunities for dislocated workers. The amount of funding available will ultimately be determined based upon the needs of the awarded project subject to the amount of available funds. L&I is seeking innovative applications that build upon the applicant’s subject matter expertise and knowledge of the agricultural sector.
- Farms & Agribusiness Workforce Engagement Grant Questions & Answers
- Workforce Engagement and HR Support for Farms & Agribusiness Bidder’s conference
- Workforce Engagement and HR Support for Farms & Agribusiness NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $600,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program (VEP PY24) for veterans and eligible spouses to allow for a holistic approach in reaching veteran employment goals. Grant awards will be competitively awarded up to $200,000 each. Veterans Employment Program (VEP) funding provides Pennsylvania veterans and their spouses with services to address barriers to employment. Many government programs and community initiatives already partner collaboratively to work with veterans. VEP funding can provide resources to implement new ideas and concepts, fill funding gaps, or supplement existing initiatives to provide more comprehensive services for Pennsylvania veterans to improve their employment outcomes.
- Veteran Employment Program NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
- VEP Bidders Conference
- VEP Q&As
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $450,000 in funding for the PAsmart Supporting Apprenticeship Building through Registered Apprenticeship Programs (“Supporting Apprenticeship Building”) to include one award of up to $450,000. A successful program will utilize grant funds to enhance existing partnerships and develop new avenues for registered apprenticeship in Pennsylvania while extending the reach of the Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO). Additionally, the intent is to support technical assistance to regional consortiums of stakeholders, employers, intermediaries, training providers, and other partners by building a network of people trained on growing programming and apprenticeship ecosystems long term.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, October 18, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
- PAsmart Supporting Apprenticeship Building NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Timeline Template
- Appendix E: Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix F: Sustainability Plan
- Appendix G: Letters of Support Template
- Appendix H: Budget Form
- Budget and Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix I: Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Bidders Conference
- PA Supporting Apprenticeship Building Q&A
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PA) Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of up to $5 million in funding for Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Grant awards of up to $250,000 for single local workforce development area initiatives or $400,000 for regional or statewide initiatives.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, September 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
- Industry Partnership NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Membership Form
- Appendix C: Training Plan Template
- Appendix D: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package
- Appendix F: Memo
- Appendix G: Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- PA Industry Partnership | Notice of Grant Availability
- PA Industry Partnership Grant FAQs
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has revised the Increasing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Building and Construction Trades ROUND 2 (DEI Round 2) Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) to clarify eligibility for registered pre-apprenticeships in the building and construction trades. This revision includes a change to the proposal due date from September 13 to September 27, 2024, at 4:00 PM EST. Additionally, the period of performance has changed to December 1, 2024 which is reflected in Appendix G. This opportunity makes approximately $2,000,000 in funding available for DEI Round 2 grants to include awards up to $200,000 for projects that serve a single individual registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs, up to $230,000 for multi-employer serving group sponsored registered apprenticeship programs, and up to $250,000 for multi-county serving registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, September 27, 2024, at 4 p.m. E.T.
- DEI Round 2 NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Timeline Template
- Appendix D: Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix E: Sustainability Plan
- Appendix F: Letters of Support Template
- Appendix G: Budget Form
- Appendix H: Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Bidders Conference
- DEI Q&As
- Kickoff Meeting (YouTube)
The Shapiro Administration is inviting organizations across the Commonwealth to apply for grant funding to support the creation and expansion of registered apprenticeship programs that offer earn-as-you-learn opportunities to Pennsylvania workers in historically underserved populations – especially in new industry sectors and through partnerships with educational institutions. Approximately $5 million is available to be awarded.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Friday, July 12, 2024, at 5 p.m. E.T.
- PAsmart-Pathway-Innovations-NGA.pdf
- Appendix A - Application Form
- Appendix B - Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C - Timeline
- Appendix D - Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix D - Goals and Outcomes Table SAMPLE
- Appendix E - Sustainability Plan
- Appendix F - Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F - Budget Form
- Appendix G - Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Bidder's Conference
- Bidder's Conference Q&As
- Kickoff Meeting (YouTube)
Supporting the next generation of skilled workers, the Career & Technical Education Pre-Apprenticeship Grant Program will provide approximately $3,000,000 for new pre-apprenticeship programs and the expansion of existing pre-apprenticeship programs. Career and technical education serves as a natural foundation for pre-apprenticeship programs. Building collaborations with career and technical education students and industry partners will be the focus of this initiative.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Monday, July 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. E.T.
- PAsmart CTE NGA
- Appendix A - Application Form
- Appendix B - Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C - Timeline Template
- Appendix D - Goals and Outcomes Table
- Appendix E - Poject Sustainability Plan
- Appendix F - Letters of Support Template
- Appendix G - Budget Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix G - Budget Form
- Appendix H - Worker Protection and Investment Certification Form
- Bidder's Conference
- Bidder's Conference Q&As
- Kickoff Meeting (YouTube)
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $400,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program – Delaware County (VEP PY24 Delaware.). One grant award is anticipated to be awarded competitively up to $400,000. Veterans Employment Program (VEP) funding provides Pennsylvania’s veterans with supportive services to address barriers to employment in Delaware County. VEP funding allows entities to implement new ideas and concepts, fill funding gaps, or supplement existing initiatives to provide comprehensive supportive services to improve employment outcomes. The purpose of this grant is to address barriers to employment by supporting innovative projects that offer holistic and comprehensive supportive services, also commonly known as wrap-around services, to veterans to secure employment in Delaware County.
The application deadline for this grant opportunity is Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
- Veteran Employment Program (VEP) PY24 – Delaware County NGA
- Appendix A: Application Form
- Appendix B: Project Summary Cover Page
- Appendix C: Project Narrative
- Appendix D: Letters of Support
- Appendix E: Grant Financial Reporting Package - Budget & Justification Form
- Appendix E: Budget & Invoicing Instructions
- Appendix F: EO 2021-06 Worker Protection Certification Form
- Appendix G: Local Board Notification Form
- Appendix H: Grant Action Plan
- VEP Q&A
- Bidder's Conference