Labor Management Relations

Bureau of Mediation

The Bureau mediates labor disputes in the private and public sectors. It operates under the Taft-Hartley Act, The Police and Fire Arbitration Act, Act 111 of 1968, and The Pennsylvania Employes’ Relations Act, Act 195 of 1970. It also provides educational programs for management, union officials, and others. The goal is to enhance labor relations in the Commonwealth. The Bureau has three regional offices in Philadelphia, Hazleton, and Pittsburgh.