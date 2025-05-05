Chat
PAULA (PA Unemployment Link Assistant) is our friendly chatbot built to answer the most frequently asked questions. Connect with PAULA to get answers to general questions, such as how to file for benefits, troubleshoot your debit card, or find out the requirements for completing work searches. If PAULA can't answer your question, just ask to speak to a live representative. PAULA will transfer you to one of our available agents to help you with more in-depth questions and issues.
Our live agents can help with checking your claim status, filing for weekly benefits, checking your payment status, changing personal information, and resolving questions about overpayments. Our agents are fully trained to assist you and ready to help Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you have a general inquiry, a question not answered in our Frequently Asked Questions, or need to alert staff to new documents uploaded to your claimant dashboard, send us a secure message at UCHelp@pa.gov. You will receive a response within 24 hours.
Please include the following information:
- Your full name (as it appears on your claim, including any suffix used) and
- The last four digits of your Social Security number
- A brief description of what you need
In-Person
To make an appointment, call the UC In-Person Scheduling and Log In support line at 1-855-284-8545. You will be asked to provide your name, phone number, and email address. You will receive a text or email reminder a few days before your appointment.
Self-Service Options
Online
- General questions: Unemployment Claimants Information
- Chat: Secure Claimant Chat
- Regular UC and related claim types: Manage Unemployment Claim
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA): Manage PUA Claim
Telephone Self-Service
- PAULA virtual assistance (general questions): 1-833-755-0882
- Weekly claims filing: 888-255-4728 | Español: 877-888-8104
- PA Treasury for changes to your payment method or tracking a lost payment: 877-869-1956
- Money Bank Prepaid Debit Card Account for questions regarding your debit card account: 1-888-292-0059
Employer Contacts
Self-Service Options for UC Tax
UC Board of Review Local Offices
The contact information provided below for the appeals referee offices is provided to assist individuals involved in appeals of unemployment compensation determinations. The appeals referee offices are part of an appellate body that reviews appeals of determinations issued by the UC Service Centers. As such, the staff in the referee offices are prohibited from giving guidance on claims.
|Bethlehem Referee Office
|Bristol Referee Office
|Erie Referee Office
|Franklin Referee Office
|224 Nazareth Pike, Unit 11
Bethlehem, PA 18020-9080
Phone: 610-746-3804
Fax: 610-746-3806
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Bethlehem@pa.gov
|1250 Veterans Hwy, Suite G-11
Bristol, PA 19007-2563
Phone: 267-550-9578
Fax: 215-781-3207
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Bristol@pa.gov
|3100 Lovell Place
Erie, PA 16503-2618
Phone: 814-871-4638
Fax: 814-878-5814
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Erie@pa.gov
|429 13th Street, Suite 1
Franklin, PA 16323-1397
Phone: 814-437-4103
Fax: 814-437-4104
Email: ra-li-ucbr-OilCity@pa.gov
|Greensburg Referee Office
|Harrisburg Referee Office
|Hermitage Referee Office
|Johnstown Referee Office
|144 N. Main Street, Suite 1B
Greensburg, PA 15601-2404
Phone: 724-858-3930
Fax: 724-830-2049
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Greensbur@pa.gov
|651 Boas Street, Room 402
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0751
Phone: 717-214-4300
Fax: 717-705-0881
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Harrisbur@pa.gov
|1621 Dutch Lane, Suite 103
Hermitage, PA 16148-3010
Phone: 724-962-6092
Fax: 724-962-6098
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Sharon@pa.gov
|319 Washington Street, Suite 226
Johnstown, PA 15901-1624
Phone: 814-533-2381
Fax: 814-533-2412
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Johnstown@pa.gov
|King of Prussia Referee Office
|Lancaster Referee Office
|Philadelphia Referee Office
|Pittsburgh Referee Office
|100 Ross Road, Suite 210
King of Prussia, PA 19406-2110
Phone: 484-250-7120
Fax: 610-337-1877
Email: ra-li-ucbr-King@pa.gov
|1850 William Penn Way, Suite 204
Lancaster, PA 17601-6758
Phone: 717-299-7554
Fax: 717-290-1952
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Lancaster@pa.gov
|801 Market St., Suite 4027
Philadelphia, PA 19107-3119
Phone: 215-560-2845
Fax: 215-560-2816
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Philadelp@pa.gov
|301 5th Avenue, Suite 340
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2438
Phone: 412-565-5388
Fax: 412-565-2324
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Pittsburg@pa.gov
|Reading Referee Office
|Scranton Referee Office
|Springfield Referee Office
|Wilkes Barre Referee Office
|625 Cherry Street, Room 243
Reading, PA 19602-1152
Phone: 610-378-4100
Fax: 610-378-4456
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Reading@pa.gov
|1016 Pittston Avenue, Suite 300
PNU/PNCC Building
Scranton, PA 18505-4174
Phone: 570-963-4658
Fax: 570-963-3497
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Scranton@pa.gov
|760 W Sproul Rd, Ste 300
Springfield, PA 19064-4004
Phone: 610-938-9472
Fax: 610-338-2299
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Springfie@pa.gov
|8 W. Market Street, Suite 310
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-1816
Phone: 570-301-1520
Fax: 570-301-1523
Email: ra-li-ucbr-WilkesBar@pa.gov
|Williamsport Referee Office
|208 W. Third Street, Suite 201
Williamsport, PA 17701-6441
Phone: 570-327-3539
Fax: 570-321-0917
Email: ra-li-ucbr-Williamsp@pa.gov
Quick Guide
Check out the Employer Quick Guide for specific contact information based on the assistance you need.
Email - UC Tax
For answers to questions regarding employer-related UC Tax issues, including:
- Coverage and liability;
- Registering for a UC tax account number;
- Filing and paying quarterly wage and tax information;
- Contribution tax rates; and
- Audits
You may chat with UC Tax Services, submit an inquiry in UCMS when you are logged into your account or you may submit an inquiry by clicking the following link: Submit Inquiry.
Email - UC Benefits
Use the following information to direct your email to the correct location.
Email UCEmployerHelp@pa.gov with the following topics:
- Help logging into www.benefits.uc.pa.gov.
- Questions regarding determinations and appeals.
- Updating contact information or mailing address.
- Adding additional users.
- Questions regarding benefit charges.
- Questions regarding previously submitted Relief from Charge Requests.
Email UIEMPCharge@pa.gov with the following topics:
- Request for Relief from Charges.
- Appeals to Relief from Charge decisions.
- Please DO NOT send questions to this account. Use ucemployerhelp@pa.gov for all questions.
Email RA-LIOUCBP-POA@pa.gov with the following topics:
- Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and Power of Attorney (POA) process
Employer Outreach
The Unemployment Compensation (UC) Program can provide a speaker for your meeting, conference, or other events at no cost. Speakers are available to provide timely information to groups, large or small, on the following topics:
- What is New in UC?
- Employer UC Tax Rights and Responsibilities
- Electronic Filing of UC Quarterly Reports and Contributions
- Independent Contractor vs. Employee
- Getting Relief from Charges When Entitled
- Separation Eligibility for Voluntary Quit and Discharge Situations
- How UC Responds to Employer Downsizings and Closings
- UC: Emphasis on Reemployment, not Unemployment
- UC Benefit Hearings
To schedule a speaker, email us at ucspeaker@pa.gov. E-mails should include the topic(s) that interests you, the location and date of the meeting, and your contact information. We will contact you to make arrangements.