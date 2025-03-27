Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced an investment of nearly $2.4 million to expand pre-apprenticeships, classroom training, and job shadowing initiatives through the Schools-to-Work Program (STWP). This investment will support 12 organizations across the Commonwealth working to develop and expand career pathways for high school students while also helping to eliminate barriers to employment.

The Schools-to-Work Program provides students with extensive career development opportunities, including classroom training, workplace visits, mentorships, internships, apprenticeships, and job shadowing experiences, and is designed to successfully bridge the gap between high school and employment or post-secondary education via the use of pre-apprenticeships. These initiatives build solid career pathways to employment while helping Pennsylvania students gain industry-recognized credentials and college credits.

"Investing in our Schools-to-Work programs bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world careers, giving students the hands-on experience that simply can't be replicated in traditional settings," said Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "By connecting students directly with in-demand industries while they are still in high school, we are clearly defining the path to family-sustaining careers for young Pennsylvanians. These partnerships literally provide the roadmap to a lifelong vocation, and equip students with the essential skills, credentials, and confidence needed to compete in our evolving economy."

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for people to obtain good-paying jobs. That’s why Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal builds on the success of his first two budgets with bipartisan support for investments in workforce development, creating a dedicated $12.5 million Workforce and Economic Development Network appropriation, leveraging $10 million in existing funds and $2.5 million in new state funds to train additional workers. This budget also includes $2 million for the creation of the Career Connect program, a statewide program to build internships at Pennsylvania companies. This will increase the availability of Pennsylvania internships and assist employers with talent recruitment and development efforts. In addition, Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget invests $5 million in the Nurse Shortage Assistance Program to recruit, train and educate nursing professionals, and dedicates an additional $5 million to support the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) in assisting individuals with disabilities, helping them to gain employment through personalized services, vocational guidance, job placement and counseling.

Over his first two budgets, Governor Shapiro has increased funding for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million, which is 50 percent more than the day he took office.

The Schools-to-Work Round 5 projects have a period of performance of June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2027.

The organizations selected to receive funding as part of this competitive grant process include:

NuPaths LLC (Montgomery and Philadelphia counties - $250,000)

NuPaths will provide technical support specialist pre-apprenticeship training to 30 students at two southeastern Pennsylvania high schools. Participants will engage in instructor-led sessions with industry professionals, gain hands-on experience, and earn industry certifications and college credits, with pathways to registered apprenticeships, college, or employment.

German American Chamber of Commerce (17 Counties in western PA - Pittsburgh Chapter - $250,000)

The German American Chamber of Commerce will expand its Dual Pre-Apprenticeship Program in manufacturing and automotive fields to serve 75 pre-apprentices. Participants will split time between classroom education, related technical instruction, and on-the-job training, with the opportunity to earn associate degrees and certifications in specialized fields such as Electric Vehicle Technician and Mechatronics Technician.

Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center (Fayette County - $250,000)

The Connellsville Area Career & Technical Center will enhance an established registered pre-apprenticeship program by increasing hands-on learning opportunities, classroom training, and industry-recognized qualifications. The grant will fund additional equipment, a classroom simulator, and specialized training and certifications for pre-apprenticeship students.

Admiral Peary AVTS (Cambria and Clearfield counties - $249,120.53)

Admiral Peary AVTS will enhance its Welding Pre-Apprenticeship Program to address the need for skilled welders in Pennsylvania. The project will fund new training materials, safety gear, welding machines, and work with partnered apprenticeship programs to improve enrollment and transition statistics.

Bethlehem Area School District (Northampton and Lehigh counties - $201,415)

The Bethlehem Area School District will provide opportunities for 11th and 12th grade students to participate in an advanced manufacturing pre-apprenticeship program. The district is partnering with the Industrial Training & Education Consortium of the Lehigh Valley to align the pre-apprenticeship program with registered apprenticeship programs in Mechatronics and Industrial Manufacturing Technician pathways.

Bucks County Workforce Development Board (Bucks County - $216,200)

The Bucks County Workforce Development Board will create a pre-apprenticeship using a consortium model including three Bucks County Technical Education High Schools, serving more than 65 high school seniors. The program will align with the District 1199C Dental Assisting Registered Apprenticeship and offer seven industry certifications and three college credits.

Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Union counties - $103,592)

The Williamsport Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee will provide 12 high school juniors, seniors, and recently graduated youth in the central Pennsylvania region with an electrical construction pre-apprenticeship program in summer 2026. The program will deliver industry-aligned skills training, employability skills, and instruction in literacy and math skills required for industry exams.

New Century Careers (Allegheny County - $205,000)

New Century Careers will work with three Pittsburgh-area schools to develop customized, industry-approved curriculum for advanced manufacturing careers. The program will offer online modules, credentialing education, site tours, and mentoring experiences to help students confidently select career pathways in secondary education, apprenticeship, or employment.

Forest Hills School District (Cambria County - $250,000)

The Forest Hills School District will address the shortage of skilled workers in Cambria County's advanced manufacturing and engineering sectors through pre-apprenticeship training in Computer-Aided Design and Drafting and Industrial Manufacturing. The "Future-Ready Ranger" initiative creates a structured pathway beginning with STEM/CADD education in grades 7-8 and advancing to specialized training by grade 9.

Manor College (Montgomery and Philadelphia counties - $140,196.34)

Manor College will launch a pre-apprenticeship program focused on healthcare and early childhood education for students from several area high schools. The program will prepare students for registered apprenticeships, continuing education, internships, and employment opportunities through partnerships with MontcoWorks and ApprenticeshipPHL.

Hamilton-Ryker/TalentGro (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, York, and Perry counties - $250,000)

The TalentGro & Emerge Healthcare Career Pathways Program will span six counties to introduce high school juniors and seniors to a structured healthcare curriculum that integrates classroom instruction with hands-on experience through partnerships with healthcare providers and workforce organizations. Students will participate in a healthcare foundation program with

career exploration and job shadowing, preparing them for immediate employment while creating pathways to lifelong healthcare careers.

Partner4Work/Three Rivers Workforce Development Board (Allegheny County - $250,000)

Partner4Work and the Three Rivers Workforce Development Board will create the Cybersecure Pittsburgh program, focusing on high school juniors and seniors interested in technology careers. Through partnerships with Urban Pathways Charter School, Phase 4 Learning Center, and the Boys & Girls Club, this comprehensive pre-apprenticeship program offers a centralized "one-stop-shop" model combining innovative curricula with hands-on learning experiences. The program aims to equip students with foundational skills and credentials needed to enter and thrive in the technology workforce.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #