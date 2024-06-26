Shapiro Administration Joins U.S. Department of Labor, Oregon and Missouri Labor Officials to Discuss Strategies to Combat Rise in Child Labor Violations

Washington, D.C. – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today joined the regional administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Wage and Hour Division, and state-level officials from Oregon and Missouri, for a roundtable discussion hosted by DOL on innovative strategies to combat the rise in child labor violations across the country.

“We are thrilled to be at the table with our sister labor agencies to talk about the trends we are seeing, innovative enforcement techniques and how our respective states are addressing the dramatic rise in child labor violations,” said Secretary Walker. “I cannot stress how important it is for Pennsylvania to invest in protecting our young workers, ensuring their safety over profits and holding bad actors accountable.”

The roundtable discussion centered on the concerning rise nationwide in child labor cases, particularly those involving dangerous conditions, injuries, and even fatalities. Last year in Pennsylvania, for example, the Department’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) investigated 43 percent more child labor cases, up from 402 in 2022 to 574 in 2023. Overall, BLLC investigated more than 5,200 complaints of alleged labor law violations -- a 27% increase in investigations compared to about 4,100 conducted in 2022.

The conversation also focused on the complexities of enforcing state child labor laws and the training and partnerships that agencies are utilizing to improve enforcement efforts.

The conversation further touched on how effective communication with media and stakeholders enhances enforcement strategies. Panelists shared impactful messaging techniques for communicating with various audiences about child labor violations, and how to explore partnerships that can be strengthened or formed to better address the issue.

Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act protects the health, safety, and welfare of minors employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, regulating work conditions, and requiring work permits for children hired to fill a position.

Governor Josh Shapiro's proposed 2024-25 budget includes $1.2 million investment to enhance L&I's enforcement capabilities through the addition of 12 labor law investigators to the existing team of 27, who are responsible for enforcing 13 labor laws in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. This strategic investment is aimed at bolstering education, outreach, and enforcement efforts to protect Pennsylvania workers, especially children, from unlawful employment practices.

Pennsylvania Child Labor Act

Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act has distinct provisions for three age categories: under 14, 14-15, and 16-17. All minors under 16 must have a written statement by the minor's parent or guardian acknowledging the duties and hours of employment and granting permission to work. Minors are also required to obtain a work permit from their school district.

Except for minors who work in newspaper delivery, no minors may work more than six consecutive days. In addition, all minors must be provided a 30-minute meal period on or before five consecutive hours of work. Full- or part-time minors must be paid at least minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour.

How to Submit a Complaint

L&I's Bureau of Labor Law Compliance responds to complaints filed by members of the public who suspect violations of the Child Labor Act, and other Pennsylvania labor laws. Anyone can file a complaint on L&I's website using an online submission form.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov

