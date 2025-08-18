Harrisburg, PA – On the heels of Governor Josh Shapiro’s recent visit to a summer employment program for high school students with disabilities in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced that Cintas has become the second major employer to participate in the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation’s (OVR) Integrated Vocational Engagement & Support Team (InVEST) program, which builds upon the Commonwealth’s commitment to uphold and advance Employment First , and leverages millions of dollars in federal funding to help transition individuals with disabilities away from subminimum wage positions to competitive, fulfilling careers.

In partnership with KenCrest and with support from Community Integrated Services (CIS), the AJ Drexel Autism Institute, and Transition Consults, Cintas joins Sheetz in the collaborative effort to help qualified workers that are at risk of or are currently being paid subminimum wages connect with quality employers that pay well in their communities.

Like the Shapiro Administration, Cintas values inclusion and opportunity in the workplace. As a publicly held Fortune 500 company, Cintas helps more than one million businesses in the United States and Canada get ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best.

“The expansion of the InVEST program is a clear demonstration of Pennsylvania’s unwavering commitment to inclusion and opportunity for all in the workplace,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “Through strong partnerships with employers across the Commonwealth, we’re not only opening doors to meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities – we’re also helping businesses tap into a skilled, dedicated workforce that has historically been underrepresented. This is about building a stronger, fairer economy that works for everyone, and supporting every Pennsylvanian who dreams big dreams.”

Through two grant-funded positions, the InVEST team is helping connect Cintas to qualified job seekers with disabilities who can fill in-demand roles in transportation, industrial laundering, and other warehouse and production positions. Like Sheetz, Cintas plans to hire individuals with disabilities annually and retain all previously hired individuals.

“Joining the InVEST program reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a respectful and empowering workplace where employee-partners feel valued, confident, and equipped to thrive,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “This partnership will allow us to connect with more talented individuals and expand our reach and presence in Pennsylvania. We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”

The growth of InVEST does not stop at Cintas: a third employer, the School District of Philadelphia, also recently committed to the program. While the District is not yet at the hiring phase, KenCrest is currently hiring staff for onsite support and gearing up to provide training to the District; meanwhile, the InVEST team is working to prepare its staff to identify qualified candidates.

This expansion builds upon OVR’s work with community partners and stakeholders across Pennsylvania to eliminate some of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities working in sheltered workshops, which typically pay people with disabilities subminimum wage and are often segregated from the greater community. InVEST empowers participants to pursue competitive wages through economically stable career paths by facilitating the transition from subminimum wage positions to competitive integrated employment (CIE).

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to help individuals achieve meaningful work through this initiative. The InVEST project offers a unique chance for breakthrough thinking and acting among partners to elevate employment opportunities for a group in our state who are undoubtedly capable of contributing significantly to the growth of our economy but have remained underemployed,” said KenCrest CEO and President Marian Baldini. “By sharing our passion for this work, we are fully aligned with our Governor's vision for Pennsylvania. We are honored to be part of this transformative journey and look forward to working together to bring this vision to life.”

KenCrest is one of two providers selected for the federal grant through a competitive bid process. KenCrest is serving InVEST participants in the eastern region of the Commonwealth, whereas Achieva works with participants in the western region.

“Community Integrated Services has spent over 30 years working to expand access to employment for Pennsylvanians with disabilities—because we know that meaningful work has the power to transform lives, families, and communities,” said CIS Executive Director Susan Schonfeld. “Being part of the InVEST project is a powerful step forward in that mission, and we’re honored to work alongside committed partners to bring this vision to life. Together, we’re not just creating jobs — we’re building a more inclusive workforce and reshaping what’s possible for thousands of Pennsylvanians, and we’re proud to help lead the way.”

Pennsylvania is among 14 states to receive grant awards from the federal Department of Education for the Subminimum Wage to Competitive Integrated Employment (SWTCIE) demonstration project.

OVR assists Pennsylvanians with disabilities in obtaining and retaining employment while keeping their independence. Since program year 2016, more than 478,200 individuals have received services from OVR, including vocational counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic services, medical restoration services, employment training, placement services, and career support services. OVR also provides many no cost services to support employers who hire or may want to hire or retain qualified employees with disabilities.

The contents of this project were developed under grant number H421D220003 from the United States Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. (Authority: 20 U.S.C. §§ 1221e-3 and 3474)

