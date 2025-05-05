DLI Media Contact Details
L&I Press Inquiriesdlipress@pa.gov
Department of Labor and Industry Media
Trevor MonkCommunications Director dlipress@pa.gov
Department of Labor and Industry Media
Danielle WoodsPress Secretary dlipress@pa.gov
Department of Labor and Industry Media
Search Department of Labor & Industry
No results found for “”
We couldn't find anything matching your search. Here are a few tips to improve your results:
- Check Your Spelling: Make sure all words are spelled correctly.
- Use Different Keywords:Try using alternative names or terms for what you're searching for.
- Clear Filters:Remove any filters that might be limiting your search results.