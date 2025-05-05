Click on a region in the map or zoom in on the map using the zoom tool on the left. Clicking on a park in the map will reveal an information box with a listing of amenities in the park, and a link to the park in the listing far below.
Regions
Select a region to view state parks with sledding.
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Bald Eagle State ParkAbout five acres of cleared hillside allows for a 1,320-foot run. The slope faces the modern campground and is accessed from Skyline Drive near Pavilion #5.
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Chapman State ParkA seven-acre groomed slope on the western side of the park is lighted until 10:00 P.M. daily.
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Hills Creek State ParkA hill at the beach is good for sledding with adequate snow cover.
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Kettle Creek State ParkThe gentle slopes below the park office make for excellent tobogganing/sledding.
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Little Pine State ParkIn the main day use area, two acres of slopes extend across the lake. Ample parking is by the bathhouse. Ice must be four inches thick before the run is opened.
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Lyman Run State ParkA small sledding hill is on the dam.
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Parker Dam State ParkA small sledding and toboggan run is near the boat rental area. A larger sledding hill is on the power line on Mud Run Road. Park in the sugar shack parking lot.
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Raymond B. Winter State ParkThe western edge of the large day use parking lot is a sledding hill when conditions permit.
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Canoe Creek State ParkA sledding hill near the Wentz Education Center is available when snow cover is adequate. Park at the education center or on the cul-de-sac on Mattern Road.
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Codorus State ParkA 500-foot sledding slope is at the upper end of Chapel Cove, just off of PA 216. Park in Chapel Cove and walk along PA 216 to the park entrance sign and the trail to the slope. This slope is steep and too much speed can be a problem, therefore, ramps are prohibited. Pigeon Hill in the Marina Day Use Area is a gentler slope. Park in the Pigeon Hills Monument lot and sled toward the lake.
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Greenwood Furnace State ParkA small sledding hill is behind the park office.
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Prince Gallitzin State ParkA hill near the marina is available for sledding.
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Samuel S. Lewis State ParkThe south and east faces of Mt. Pisgah are great for sledding, featuring a descent of 100 feet over a 600-foot long run.
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Shawnee State ParkA large area of hillsides near Clearfields Picnic Area #2 is great for sledding.
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Fort Washington State ParkNear Lot #5 in the Militia Hill Day Use Area is a 400-foot slope for sledding.
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Frances Slocum State ParkA good slope is west of the swimming pool.
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French Creek State ParkThe backside of the dam at Scotts Run Lake is popular for sledding.
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Lackawanna State ParkThe gentle slopes by Hilltop Pavilion are recommended for sledding.
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Locust Lake State ParkSledding is available.
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Marsh Creek State ParkAbout seven acres of slopes are by the picnic area in the East Launch.
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Nockamixon State ParkThe area above the Marina is used for sledding and tobogganing. Park in Lot #13. Do not block gates.
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Ridley Creek State ParkA large grassy slope by the park office is popular for sledding.
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Tuscarora State ParkSledding is available.
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Tyler State ParkSlopes below the Upper Plantation Picnic Area parking lot and the slopes west of the covered bridge are great for sledding and tobogganing when conditions permit.
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Clear Creek State ParkA sledding slope is located on the pipeline right-of-way near Pavilion #3.
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Cook Forest State ParkA slope is available for sledding near the Henrys Run Day Use Area.
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Keystone State ParkSledding is permitted on slopes in the park.
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Laurel Hill State ParkA sledding hill is located in the field loop area of the campground. Lighted on weekends until 9:00 P.M. as conditions permit, a large fire ring and wood are also provided for sledders.
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Maurice K. Goddard State ParkThere is a one-acre hill for sledding at the dam.
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Moraine State ParkA very popular sledding area is near the Pleasant View Picnic Area on the South Shore.
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Ohiopyle State ParkA hill is maintained for sledding in the Sugarloaf Snowmobile and Mountain Bike Area, adjacent to the parking area.
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Pymatuning State ParkThe slopes of the dam are good for sledding.
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Raccoon Creek State ParkSledding is permitted on slopes in the park.
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Ryerson Station State ParkSeveral small hills throughout the park are suitable for sledding.
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Yellow Creek State ParkAn area is maintained opposite the south boat launch for sledding and tobogganing. If you decide that another hill looks more inviting or challenging, please be alert for old fences that may still be in the area.