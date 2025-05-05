Overview
This 85-acre state park is dominated by Mt. Pisgah, an 885-foot-high ridge that separates Kreutz Creek Valley to the north and East Prospect Valley to the south.
The park landscape also consists of mowed grass fields on the northern and eastern park slopes, a pine plantation in the southern area, and mature woods in the western section.
Plan Your Visit
6000 Mt. Pisgah Road
York, PA 17406-9119
717-252-1134
SusquehannockStatePark@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Samuel S. Lewis State Park is in southcentral Pennsylvania, York County, about 12 miles east of York, Pennsylvania. From the Wrightsville exit of US 30, follow Cool Creek Road south 1.5 miles to Mt. Pisgah Road and the park.
GPS DD: Lat. 39.99635 Long. -76.54928
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
WellSpan York Hospital
1001 South George Street
York, PA 17403
717-851-2345
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Throughout the year, park staff offer educational events and programs.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.