    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Samuel S. Lewis State Park

    Adventure awaits at Samuel S. Lewis State Park in southern Pennsylvania.

     

    6000 Mt. Pisgah Road
    York, PA 17406-9119
    717-252-1134
    SusquehannockStatePark@pa.gov

    Overview

    This 85-acre state park is dominated by Mt. Pisgah, an 885-foot-high ridge that separates Kreutz Creek Valley to the north and East Prospect Valley to the south.

    The park landscape also consists of mowed grass fields on the northern and eastern park slopes, a pine plantation in the southern area, and mature woods in the western section.

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Samuel S. Lewis State Park is in southcentral Pennsylvania, York County, about 12 miles east of York, Pennsylvania. From the Wrightsville exit of US 30, follow Cool Creek Road south 1.5 miles to Mt. Pisgah Road and the park.

    GPS DD: Lat. 39.99635  Long. -76.54928

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.

    Nearest Hospital

    WellSpan York Hospital
    1001 South George Street
    York, PA 17403
    717-851-2345

