Shapiro Administration’s New PA Preferred® Grants Invest $500,000 in Support for Pennsylvania Farms, Markets, and Local Economy

Governor Josh Shapiro signed legislation in 2023 giving PA Preferred authority to offer grants for the first time since the state’s buy-local branding program for agriculture was first funded in 2011.

Mechanicsburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Oak Grove Farms, a PA Preferred® farm market in Cumberland County, to announce the new PA Preferred Marketing Grants program. Offered through the PA Department of Agriculture, the grant program totals $500,000 and will support Pennsylvania farmers and agricultural producers in marketing their products.

Applications for up to $10,000 to reimburse promotional costs are due by May 16, 2026 and available to reimburse product promotions under the PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes®, or PA Preferred Organic™ programs.

“The blue and yellow PA Preferred checkmark tells shoppers they are buying quality products and using their buying power to support Pennsylvania farmers and make our economy stronger,” Secretary Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to creating real opportunities for our farmers, families, and communities to thrive.”

Governor Josh Shapiro signed legislation in November 2023 giving the PA Preferred program the authority to offer grants. Today’s announcement marks the first round of grants available since the state’s branding program for local agricultural products was originally funded in 2011.

Using the PA Preferred trademark allows markets like Oak Grove Farms to offer a trusted brand that shows consumers that what they are buying was truly produced by Pennsylvania farmers, adhering to high standards in what they grow and sell.

Producers who apply for marketing grants to reimburse promotions using the PA Preferred logo may apply for an additional reimbursement of up to $10,000 for promotions using the PA Preferred Organic logo. Find eligibility details and apply online for the first round of PA Preferred Marketing Grants at pa.gov/agriculture.

Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation in organic agricultural product sales and first nationally in organic livestock, poultry and mushroom sales. To bolster Pennsylvania’s leadership and growth in organic agricultural product sales, the Governor invested $1 million to create the first-of-its kind Organic Center for Excellence and signed legislation creating the PA Preferred Organic™ brand. Both the center and the brand build quality assurance that products bearing Pennsylvania’s brands are authentic and locally produced under rigorous standards.

More than 1,140 current PA Preferred members and 73 Homegrown by Heroes military veteran-farmers are taking advantage of the state’s branding program to promote their products to consumers who want to buy local. Farmers and other producers who join, as well as processors, farm markets, and restaurant members, are provided with logos for their labels, as well as free branded display materials and other promotional items.

Members are promoted year-round on PA Preferred social media, and at food festivals, culinary trails, and other events, including the popular PA Preferred Culinary Connection Stage, which features celebrity chefs and local products during the annual PA Farm Show, Pennsylvania’s State Fair™.

For more information on PA Preferred membership, or to find a farm, market, or PA Preferred products near you, visit papreferred.com.

Connecting Farmers to Markets, Customers, and Opportunities to Succeed

Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has demonstrated that he understands that Pennsylvania’s economic success depends on our rural communities and farms.

Governor Shapiro reestablished and secured $6 million for the Fresh Food Financing Initiative since he took office. The Department has invested $3.4 million into strengthening local markets for fresh, locally sourced food across 23 counties through the program, which is also now open for applications through May 20, 2026.

Applications are being reviewed for the second $10 million round of grants under the Pennsylvania Agricultural Innovation Program. The first of its kind in the nation, the initial $10 million round of grants funded 88 innovative projects statewide that are helping farmers adopt cutting-edge technologies, generate clean energy, and protect natural resources.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal furthers long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

Increasing funding for the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to $19 million to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania

to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania Fully funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development

to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development Investing an additional $2 million in a new, state-of-the-art animal health laboratory in Western Pennsylvania that opened last week with an initial $6 million investment

in a new, that opened last week with an initial Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative to expand access to local food and support small businesses

Legalizing adult use cannabis to open a new market for farmers

Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — Pennsylvania’s first in two decades — and the Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in its continued growth.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-‘27 budget proposal and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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