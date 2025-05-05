Apply for the PA Preferred® and PA Preferred™ Organic Marketing Grant Program

Program Objectives
Reimbursable grants provide funds up to 85 percent for projects focused on:
- Offsetting the cost of designing or redesigning product labels to include the PA Preferred logo, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes logo or PA Preferred Organic logo; or
- Updating on-farm signs and market displays to include the PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes or PA Preferred Organic logo; or
- Enhancing farmers’ market displays with the PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes or PA Preferred Organic logo.
Funding Priorities
Grant funds can be used for one or more of the following purposes described in the grant application:
- Hiring a contractor(s) for marketing or design services to a PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes or PA Preferred Organic licensee/member to use the Department trademarks.
- Manufacturing signs for advertising which include the Department trademarks.
- Manufacturing labels with the Department trademarks.
- Manufacturing packaging with the Department trademarks.
Eligibility
Grants may be awarded to PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes, or PA Preferred Organic licensees who are in good standing with and have a valid PA Preferred Trademark and Licensing Agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at the time their application is submitted.
Application Details
Deadline: Applications must be submitted by 5 PM on Friday, May 16, 2026.
Project Completion Date: Projects must be completed by June 30, 2027.
Applications must include a detailed project plan and budget and must be submitted here.
Grant Requirements
- Maximum grant amount - $10,000.
- Reimbursable grants provide funds up to 85 percent for projects.
- Funds must be used for specific project expenses, such as consultant fees, manufacturing of signs, labels, and packaging.
Application Review
The Department will evaluate each application, together with any submitted supporting documentation, for completeness and accuracy.
Additional information
Questions on the grant program may be directed to Gwyn Rowland, PA Preferred Program Manager, Room 310, 2301 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110, 717.705.9511 or growland@pa.gov. Questions on e-Grants process may be directed to e-Grants Customer Service Center, 1.833.448.0647 or egrantshelp@pa.gov.