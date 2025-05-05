Apply for the PA Preferred® and PA Preferred™ Organic Marketing Grant Program

The Department of Agriculture is offering grants through the PA Preferred Marketing Grant Program for the 2025-2026 grant period. With up to $500,000 in available funding, the program supports PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown By Heroes, and PA Preferred Organic members/licensees with the sale, marketing, or promotion of their PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown By Heroes, and PA Preferred Organic Pennsylvania-produced agricultural products.