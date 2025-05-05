Suspected Animal Abuse
If you suspect animal abuse and would like to report it, you should contact your local humane society police officer or local police station. In the absence of local police, contact the Pennsylvania State Police.
Kennels Accepting Dogs at Large
If you are looking for your lost dog, these are the approved shelters that can accept stray dogs: Approved Kennels to Accept Dogs at Large
Frequently Asked Questions
All dogs must be under control. This means that when your dog is not on your property, it must be under reasonable control of you or a handler. The best way to control your dog is with a leash. Remember, dogs are personal property. You are responsible for any damage caused by your dog.
No dog under eight weeks old may be bartered, traded, sold, or transferred.
You must have a current kennel license if you operate a kennel that keeps, harbors, shelters, sells, gives away or transfers a total of 26 or more dogs of any age in one calendar year. A current boarding kennel license is necessary for 1 or more dogs.
State licensed kennel owners may administer rabies vaccines to animals they own if they are certified as qualified to do so by the PA Department of Agriculture. Until they are certified, kennel owners must have their animals inoculated by or under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian.
All dogs must be licensed at point of purchase/adoption (earliest is 8 weeks old) or 3 months of age, whichever comes first, by Jan. 1 of each year. Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $500 per violation plus court costs.
Contact your Humane Society or SPCA in your area to report a complaint.
In an effort to ensure that consumers buying a dog in Pennsylvania know their pet has a clean bill of health, Pennsylvania’s dog sellers and breeders must post a visible notice that informs consumers of their rights under the state’s Dog Purchaser Protection Act, also known as the “Puppy Lemon Law”. Sellers and breeders must also provide a written copy of the consumer’s rights at the time of the sale. For more information on Pennsylvania’s “Puppy Lemon Law” or to file a complaint, visit the Office of the Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection website.