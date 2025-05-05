​In an effort to ensure that consumers buying a dog in Pennsylvania know their pet has a clean bill of health, Pennsylvania’s dog sellers and breeders must post a visible notice that informs consumers of their rights under the state’s Dog Purchaser Protection Act, also known as the “Puppy Lemon Law”. Sellers and breeders must also provide a written copy of the consumer’s rights at the time of the sale. For more information on Pennsylvania’s “Puppy Lemon Law” or to file a complaint, visit the Office of the Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection website.

