Apply For a Dog License

According to PA laws, every pet owner must license their dog—you can purchase an annual: or lifetime license by submitting a completed application and/or PIV form (for lifetime license) to your local county treasurer or issuing agent. If you don’t license your dog, you could be cited with a $500 fine, per violation, plus court costs.

Owners may use the online license form and may also visit their local county treasurer using the map found below.