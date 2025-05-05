Noxious weeds are identified as a plant that is determined to be injurious to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural land or other property and cannot be sold, transported, planted, or otherwise propagated in Pennsylvania.

Weeds are placed within one of three classes, Class A, B, or C based on spread and eradication potential and includes the Federal Noxious Weed list by default as Class C weeds.

Class A Noxious Weed -

Is established in Pennsylvania

Is geographically limited

Is intended to be eradicated

Class B Noxious Weed -

Is widely established in Pennsylvania

Cannot feasibly be eradicated

Class C Noxious Weed -