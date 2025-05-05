Exempted Varieties Information and Application

Applications and Forms
To request the evaluation of cultivars for exemption to the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Act (act of Oct. 30, 2017, P.L. 774, No. 46) please fill out the following application completely and accurately. Please attach additional documentation as needed. Once your application is received it will be reviewed by the PA Department of Agriculture. The applicant will be notified by email and postal letter on whether the submitted cultivar was accepted for exemption.
Please note: An “owner” of the variety name, such as the breeder, patent holder, or brand owner, should apply for this exemption. Individual PA plant merchants, such as nurseries and greenhouses, should not apply for the cultivar exemption. The Department only needs one complete application for any single cultivar or variety; once the application is approved, that variety will be available Commonwealth-wide.
Approved Exempted Japanese Barberry Cultivars
PDA has approved the four sterile cultivars for sale and planting in Pennsylvania as exemptions to the Japanese barberry ban.
The approved infertile, seedless barberry varieties from SynRG, LLC., Raleigh, North Carolina, are listed below:
Parent species: Berberis thunbergii
These are in the WorryFree® Series of barberries from the company SynRG, LLC.
- Crimson Cutie®(UCONNBTCP4N)
- Lemon Cutie®(UCONNBTB113)
- Lemon Glow®(UCONNBTB048)
- Mr. Green Genes®(UCONNBTB039)
Exempted Proven Winner barberries:
- PW® ColorChoice® Sunjoy® Todo®
- PW® ColorChoice® Sunjoy® Mini-Maroon®
Other Exempted Varieties
- Glossy buckthorn- Rhamnus frangula- Exempted Cultivar- Rhamnus ‘Fine Line’ ®