At Centre County orchard, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding gathers fruit growers for input to shape longterm support, encouraging Pennsylvanians to shop local.

Port Matilda, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Way Fruit Farm in Centre County to meet with growers affected by the devastating late – April freeze that severely damaged fruit crops across the Commonwealth. Secretary Redding highlighted the recently enacted 2026-27 state budget, which Governor Shapiro signed less than two weeks ago, which invests $10 million for Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant program.

With this new funding, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) is developing the Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants to support farmers where the investment will have the most significant impact, helping growers recover from this year’s unprecedented crop losses.

“This funding is an important step toward helping Pennsylvania’s fruit growers recover from one of the most damaging spring freezes in recent memory,” Secretary Redding said. “Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly recognized the urgent need to support an industry that is vital to our economy and our communities. Combined with federal assistance we’ve fought to secure, we’re helping growers rebuild while continuing to advocate for additional support where it’s needed.”

This investment builds on existing USDA streamlined assistance that was secured after the Shapiro Administration called for federal support in May. Sec. Redding has encouraged growers to continue documenting and reporting their damage from freeze to their local USDA Farm Service Agency.

“When disaster strikes, it’s easy for farmers to feel like they’re facing it alone,” said Jason Coopey, owner of Way Fruit Farm. “Programs like this send a powerful message that our communities and our government recognize the vital role farmers play in feeding America. Knowing that support is there makes a real difference as we work to recover and keep our farms going. We are celebrating 200 years. We want to make more.”

Sec. Redding reinforced the Administration’s call for continued federal and legislative support to help fruit growers from weather-related losses and strengthen the long-term resilience of Pennsylvania agriculture. Key requests included:

Statewide USDA disaster declaration : 28 Pennsylvania counties have received disaster designations as of today, with a handful of adjacent counties qualifying through neighboring states. Governor Shapiro and Sec. Redding requested a statewide designation in addition to other requests awaiting USDA action.

: 28 Pennsylvania counties have received disaster designations as of today, with a handful of adjacent counties qualifying through neighboring states. Governor Shapiro and Sec. Redding requested a statewide designation in addition to other requests awaiting USDA action. Expanded crop insurance flexibilities: PDA asked USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) to expedite insurance payments through advances and exclude fancy-grade fruit from pack-out calculations. RMA recently announced additional flexibilities, but only for apple growers, leaving other specialty crops without relief.

PDA asked USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) to expedite insurance payments through advances and exclude fancy-grade fruit from pack-out calculations. RMA recently announced additional flexibilities, but only for apple growers, leaving other specialty crops without relief. Insurance for processors and packers: PDA is requesting that USDA establish a crop insurance program for processors and packers, a proposal supported in pending federal legislation.

PDA is requesting that USDA establish a crop insurance program for processors and packers, a proposal supported in pending federal legislation. Federal block grant funding: Pennsylvania is leading a multi-state effort with New York, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey to urge Congress to provide USDA block grant funding. This would allow states to create flexible; relief programs tailored to the unique harmful effects on specific fruit crops and locations.

Supporting Farmers and Making Critical Investments in the Future of Pennsylvania Agriculture and Food Security

Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector is the backbone of the Commonwealth, with more than 48,800 farms contributing over $132 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening both agriculture and food security – helping farmers, families, and communities thrive, including additional investments secured in the 2026-27 budget:

$5 million from the existing Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) fund to expand education for farmers working to combat the spread of HPAI.

from the existing Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) fund to expand education for farmers working to combat the spread of HPAI. $10 million for the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to drive innovation in Pennsylvania agriculture.

to drive innovation in Pennsylvania agriculture. $13.8 million to fully fund the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Learn how you can support Pennsylvania farms and orchards by shopping local, visiting a farm market, or finding a pick-your-own event near you on the PA Preferred® website.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in the 2026-27 Budget and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

What Fruit Growers and Industry Partners are Saying about the Budget

Hannah Kinney Smith, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture Executive Director: "This historic spring freeze delivered a devastating blow to Pennsylvania's fruit growers, threatening not only this year's harvest but the livelihoods of farm families who have spent years — often generations — establishing and stewarding their orchards. The effects of these losses will be felt by farm markets, schools, CSA programs, and grocers that rely on Pennsylvania-grown fruit to feed families, serve their customers, and preserve the harvest for seasons to come. We are deeply grateful for Governor Shapiro's leadership and this critical investment to help fruit growers weather this extraordinary season and ensure Pennsylvania's orchards remain a vital part of our agricultural landscape for generations to come."

Sarah Zost, State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania (SHAP) President: “On behalf of the PA tree fruit industry, we deeply appreciate the rapid response of our Governor and Legislature to address our devastating losses after the unprecedented April freeze. This aid during our current growing season is an essential first step for tree fruit growers to build a bridge to a better 2027. We value our continued partnership with state officials as we navigate the fallout from the freeze disaster.”

Benjamin Lerew, Owner Lerew Brothers Orchards: “As a grower, I want to thank Governor Shapiro, Secretary Redding, legislature, and everyone else involved in the leadership of securing $10 million in relief for the April freeze event. It will provide hope and much needed support to Pennsylvania’s fruit growers as they recover from the devastating freeze. This funding represents what I hope is just the beginning of what is truly needed to mend the losses experienced across the entire fruit industry. The need for continued partnership and additional financial support will be essential to help growers maintain and protect our family farms and ensure a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture.”

Ed Weaver, Weaver’s Orchards President: “Specialty crop growers have experienced an unprecedented freeze, and we appreciate the efforts made by Secretary Redding, Governor Shapiro and many others to understand the financial impact of this extreme weather event and respond with funding to help growers with the financial challenges we are facing in this year and beyond.” Ed Weaver, president, Weaver’s Orchards.

Daniel Weber, Penn State Extension Tree Fruit Extension Educator: “The Fruit Grower Freeze Impact Grant program will provide a boon to growers throughout Pennsylvania. Each week brings to Extension’s attention a new economic challenge faced by producers. From rapidly arranging for shipments of fruit from out of state to fulfill contractual or market obligations, to deciding how to apportion what few apples and pears survived among packers and processors and how that will affect contracts for the 2027 season; from the burden of necessary tree spray and pruning programs despite the lack of a crop, to concerns about how the vigorous growth due to a lack of fruit will affect tree hardiness over winter; and, from potential long-term storage issues to simple damage to an orchard’s “brand” at a Farmers Market due to empty bins. Each of these effects Pennsylvania producers’ ability to keep workers employed and bills paid. The Freeze Impact Grant program will be welcome news to producers by providing economic relief right at a time when the loss of income is beginning to be felt. Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding should be commended for their quick action in bringing this disaster to our legislators’ attention as should our legislators for their bipartisan decision to create this program.”

Tommy Nagle, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President: "Pennsylvania Farm Bureau thanks Gov. Josh Shapiro and his team for including $10 million in this year's state budget to help Pennsylvania fruit growers who are dealing with extreme crop loss because of the late April freeze. This support, as well as support from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, PennAg and other industry stakeholders in securing federal relief funds was critical for our members. We appreciate the Governor's support and look forward to continuing to work together to advance agriculture in our state and nation."

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