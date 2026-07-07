The Shapiro Administration mobilized quickly when the freeze hit, calling on the USDA and Congress in May to expedite disaster assistance for farms facing hundreds of millions in estimated crop losses.

Biglerville, PA – Yesterday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Production and Conservation Undersecretary Richard Fordyce and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson announced new measures to streamline and add flexibility for Pennsylvania apple growers who suffered catastrophic losses from a late-April 2026 freeze. The announcement came after Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Governor Josh Shapiro urged the federal government to expedite disaster assistance for Pennsylvania farmers affected by the April freeze, including faster damage assessments and crop insurance payments.

“Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction. Combined with recent disaster declarations making growers in many Pennsylvania counties eligible for low-interest loans, this step will lessen the blow at a time when farmers are being hit hard by nature, compounded by rising costs and erratic markets,” Sec. Redding said. “Apple growers were not alone in losing crops. We hope flexibility will be extended to other growers, and Congress and the USDA will authorize other assistance to support our growers.”

Today’s USDA announcement will provide flexibility in the crop insurance process, but only for apple-growers who have federal crop insurance through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. USDA disaster declarations to date make growers in 24 counties eligible for low-interest federal loans. The Shapiro Administration will continue to urge the federal government to expand assistance to all affected farmers, including those in counties not yet designated as disaster areas, growers of specialty crops other than apples, crop insurance coverage for processors and packers, and state block grants to support Pennsylvania farmers affected by the Spring freeze.

Pennsylvania is one of the nation’s leading producers of apples, peaches, grapes, cherries, and strawberries, all affected by the late-season freeze. Damage estimates being gathered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in conjunction with Pennsylvania counties are not yet finalized, but early estimates indicated growers could lose as much as $150 million to $200 million from the freeze, with some crops being total losses.

To support affected growers, Governor Shapiro requested an additional $20 million beyond his 2026-27 budget proposal to Pennsylvania’s General Assembly. As budget negotiations progress, the Shapiro Administration has continued conversations with the House and Senate.

Investing in Longterm Solutions to Keep Pennsylvania Leading the Nation

Pennsylvania is investing in long term solutions like the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program — the first of its kind in the nation — to help farmers address challenges like protecting their operations from severe weather by giving orchard and farm owners the tools to put innovative technology to work on their farms.

The program received an overwhelming response in year one, with more than $68 million in funding requests for an available $10 million. Eighty-eight projects funded in the first round included a $58,964 grant awarded to Ridgetop Orchards in Bedford County to install wind machines to provide freeze protection for fruit crops. Other technologies are working across the state to improve on-farm and processing efficiency, generate renewable energy while reducing nutrient waste, and support crops and practices that store carbon or replace non-renewable resources.

A second $10 million round of grants funded in the Governor’s 2025-26 bipartisan budget drew more than 317 applications requesting a total of $73 million. Applications are under review now.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal furthers long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

Increasing funding for the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to $19 million to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania

to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania Fully funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development

to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development Supporting research funding, market expansion, and land stewardship to build resiliency across ag sectors

Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative to expand access to local food and support small businesses

Investing in the Center for Plant Excellence to support fruit and other specialty crop growers

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-‘27 budget proposal and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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