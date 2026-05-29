Generating $4.89 billion in 2025, Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry ranks 2nd nationally in economic impact, in the number of craft breweries, and in barrels produced annually.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1,363,416 in nine grants to boost sales, production, and quality of Pennsylvania craft beer and brewed beverages. Funding is supporting festivals, beer trails, and promotions celebrating Pennsylvania’s nation-leading craft brewing industry and its innovative people and products.

“Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry has seen phenomenal growth for the past decade and a half,” said Secretary Redding. “That growth is a product not only of uniquely local Pennsylvania flavors and the craftsmanship of expert brewmasters, but of the opportunities craft breweries offer for experiencing local culture across our beautiful state. Pennsylvania small-business ingenuity and vision is why we are a national leader, and why the Shapiro Administration is investing in keeping Pennsylvania agriculture at the top.”

According to the Brewers Association, Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry ranks 2nd nationally in economic impact at $4.887 billion in 2025, in the number of craft breweries at 538, and in barrels produced annually at more than 1.9 billion.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — the first in more than 20 years — focuses on import industries like agriculture and manufacturing as key to Pennsylvania’s future success. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating nearly 23,000 new jobs and driving economic growth and opportunity across the Commonwealth.

"Some of the best Pennsylvania stories start with a locally crafted beer. Across the Commonwealth, our breweries invite visitors to slow down, meet the people behind the pint and discover the character of a place in a way that feels genuine and memorable,” said Kaitie Burger, Executive Director of Visit PA. “From neighborhood taprooms to destination breweries, these experiences offer more than a great pour — they create opportunities to connect with local communities, explore new corners of Pennsylvania and experience the authentic spirit that makes Pennsylvania special. It's the kind of trip that turns first-time visitors into return travelers, one pint and one unforgettable stop at a time.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Malt and Brewed Beverage Industry Promotion Board selected the following projects for funding through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

Across Pennsylvania, independent wineries, breweries and distilleries are creating remarkable products rooted in craftsmanship and pride. Through $3 million in annual grant funding and dedicated shelf space in every Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, the PLCB helps local businesses grow, innovate and reach customers statewide.

Recipients, grant amounts, project names, and descriptions are listed below by region and county:

Statewide

PA Brews – $663,510

Gatesman Agency, in partnership regional visitors’ bureaus across Pennsylvania, and GK Visual, is spearheading a statewide initiative dedicated to encouraging people to explore and enjoy brewed and malt beverages made throughout Pennsylvania. If you make, move, or sell beer, this brand is for you.

Poured in PA – $133,200

GK Visual will produce a 12-episode documentary series highlighting Pennsylvania’s craft beer industry. The series is intended to increase PA-based breweries' visibility, promote beer tourism, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s identity as a leading craft beer destination.

Brewer’s Association – $187,500

Craft Brewers Conference & Brew Expo America 2026

Funding helped bring the Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference to Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania Convention Center in late April, to host brewing professionals from across the country for professional development and a trade show for those shaping the industry’s future. Conference welcome reception and registrations for 50 Pennsylvania brewers were supported by the grant.

Allegheny County

Babesburgh – $44,000

Celebrating the women of Pittsburgh and beyond, Babesburgh is a series of events at Western Pennsylvania breweries designed to engage female audiences and strengthen the connection between craft breweries and local communities.

Drinking Partners – $80,000

Barrel & Flow 2026: Supporting the Craft Beer Industry by Making it Accessible to Black Consumers – connecting breweries with Black artists, entrepreneurs, consumers, and community organizations through an annual festival in Pittsburgh.

Point Park University Beer Analysis Lab and Brewing Science Academy – $68,586

Analysis, Innovation, and Support for Western PA – lab expansion to provide free, advanced testing to small and mid-sized Pennsylvania breweries to help improve product quality, stability, and consistency. Project supports Point Park’s Brewing Science Academy scholarships to provide hands-on training to increase diversity and accessibility in Pennsylvania’s brewing industry.

Bucks County

Bucks County Conference & Visitors Bureau – $75,000

Visit Bucks County Ale Trail – Visit Bucks County will expand its digital and print marketing for the Bucks County Ale Trail to increase visitors, brewery engagement, and economic activity throughout Bucks County.

Erie County

Lake Erie Ale Trail – $56,800

Promoting 17 breweries across Erie and Crawford Counties, through coordinated advertising campaigns, social media outreach, events, and regional tourism partnerships. The trail’s goal is to position the Lake Erie region as a craft-beer destination for local visitors and out-of-state travelers.

Lancaster County

Lancaster County Brewers Guild – $54,820

2026 Lancaster County Ale – Trail America Brews Here – expanding the guild’s successful Ale Trail passport program. Funding will also be used to partner with local museums to showcase the county’s brewing history for America’s 250th anniversary.

In Pennsylvania, finding a great craft brewery is easy. Choosing just one is the hard part. Whether you're chasing a brewery trail or following a local recommendation down a backroad, Pennsylvania’s 538 craft breweries offer plenty of reasons to take the scenic route. Find your route to adventure at visitpa.com

PA Preferred® is Pennsylvania’s brand for locally produced agriculture. Look for the PA Preferred yellow and blue check, wherever you shop. And find a PA Preferred craft beer, cider, malt beverage, or craft brewery near you at papreferred.com.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years here.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026–27 budget proposal builds on three years of historic progress by continuing to do what’s working across the Commonwealth to lower costs, create economic growth, and continue Pennsylvania’s rise.

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