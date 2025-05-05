​Learn About Transitioning to Organic

USDA’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP) created producer story videos and downloadable record-keeping calendars for producers who are thinking about transitioning to organic and want practical, easy-to-understand information: https://paorganic.org/new-year-new-resources/
USDA-AMS is the agency that administers the National Organic Program, and its website features helpful resources including a review of the basic steps to become a certified organic operation.
For more in-depth information, review the Guide for Organic Crop Producers (PDF) and the Guide for Organic Crop Processors (PDF).
Free Technical Assistance for Organic Transition
In partnership with service providers, the PA Department of Agriculture offers on-farm technical assistance for Pennsylvania producers interested in transitioning to organic. Technical assistance provides one-on-one on-farm consultations on these topics and more:
- Weed management guidance
- Crop rotation planning
- Equipment advice
- Benchmark soil sample analysis
- Fertility recommendations
- Recordkeeping guidance
- Organic system plan & certification assistance
- Connection to financial resources
To learn more about these services, please contact:
Kristen Markley | Organic Initiative Manager
PA Department of Agriculture
Phone: 717.787.6006 | Mobile: 717.585.4427
kmarkley@pa.gov
Agricultural Business Development Center
The Agricultural Business Development Center (ABDC) provides free support to Pennsylvania farmers. Free services include sound business planning, strategic farm expansion, diversification of agricultural production, financial and technical expertise and efficient transitions of farm ownership.
The ABDC connects farmers with low-interest loan options and reimbursable grant programs.
For more information on these free services: RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov.