Pennsylvania Native Species Day

Pennsylvania is home to a diverse array of native plants, trees, insects, fish, birds, and mammals that originated thousands of years ago and thrive in mutual dependence. This native ecosystem provides Pennsylvanians with natural resources that benefit our lives by enabling agricultural food production, recreation, fisheries, timber, and more.

As humans have increased worldwide commerce and travel, non-native species have crisscrossed the world with us. When species are transported to areas outside their native range, they have no natural predators. They often invade, crowding out and threatening the survival of native species. Thus, the protection of the Commonwealth’s native plants and animals is critical to a healthy economy, a functioning and biodiverse ecosystem, and the health and well-being of Pennsylvania citizens.

In 2026, the Council and partners are holding an event in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg on June 1 to interact with state leaders about the importance of our native species and the need to manage invasive species that threaten them. All are welcome to attend. For more details, please contact Council Coordinator Kris Abell at krabell@pa.gov.

