Why protect Pennsylvania’s native species?
Pennsylvania is home to a diverse array of native plants, trees, insects, fish, birds, and mammals that originated thousands of years ago and thrive in mutual dependence. This native ecosystem provides Pennsylvanians with natural resources that benefit our lives by enabling agricultural food production, recreation, fisheries, timber, and more.
As humans have increased worldwide commerce and travel, non-native species have crisscrossed the world with us. When species are transported to areas outside their native range, they have no natural predators. They often invade, crowding out and threatening the survival of native species. Thus, the protection of the Commonwealth’s native plants and animals is critical to a healthy economy, a functioning and biodiverse ecosystem, and the health and well-being of Pennsylvania citizens.
In 2026, the Council and partners are holding an event in the Capitol Building in Harrisburg on June 1 to interact with state leaders about the importance of our native species and the need to manage invasive species that threaten them. All are welcome to attend. For more details, please contact Council Coordinator Kris Abell at krabell@pa.gov.
Pennsylvania Native Species Day will be observed on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
The Governor’s Invasive Species Council created Pennsylvania Native Species Day to celebrate the state’s diverse native species and increase Pennsylvanians’ understanding of the importance of protecting them against the proliferation of invasive species.
The Council encourages interested individuals and organizations to host their own local event to help celebrate this special occasion. Events can occur on May 20, or at other times during the months of April, May or June. Possible activities could include a:
- Native plant sale or festival
- Guided hike
- Guest speaker presentation
- Workshop or webinar
- Native species planting event
- Invasive species pulling event
Please tell us about your planned event by completing the 2026 PA Native Species Day Participation Form. Information received may be used on the Council’s website to aid in promotion of Pennsylvania Native Species Day partner events.
Social media is also a great way to help celebrate. Consider posting about the importance of our native species and the need to manage invasive species that threaten them. View and download sample posts that can be used as-is, or as templates for your own original post(s).
Check back soon for more information on events planned for Pennsylvania Native Species Day in 2026.
Discover & Learn About Native Species:
Audubon Native Plants Database (National Audubon Society)
Native Plant Finder (National Wildlife Federation)
Choose Native Guide (PA Sea Grant)
Native Plant Factsheets (PA Natural Heritage Program)
Native Plant Information Sheets (Penn State Extension)
Plant Identification and Usage: Native Plants (Penn State Extension, online course)
Pennsylvania Native Reptile and Amphibian Species (PA Fish and Boat Commission)
Threatened and Endangered Fish Species (PA Fish and Boat Commission)
Purchase Native Plants:
Pennsylvania Native Plant Society – Offers lists of native plant garden centers and nurseries
Lehigh Valley Native Plant Directory – Offers list of nurseries and garden centers providing native plants in the Lehigh Valley area
Landscape with Native Plants:
Pennsylvania DCNR – Provides templates for planting in sun, shade, dry, and wet locations
Programs & Professional Groups:
Biota of North America Program (BONAP) – An authoritative academic native plant atlas listing genus and species and what U.S. states they’re native to
Pennsylvania Biological Survey (PABS) – Responsible for determining the status (endangered, threatened, etc.) of wild species of plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms in the state.
When is Pennsylvania Native Species Day?
Pennsylvania Native Species Day occurs on May 20 of each year; however, events held to celebrate can occur days or even weeks before or after that date.
How can I celebrate Pennsylvania Native Species Day?
Interested individuals and organizations can host events such as a native plant sale or festival, guided hike, guest speaker presentation, workshop or webinar, native species planting event, or an invasive species pulling event. Posts can also be made on social media.
Please tell us about your planned event by completing the 2026 PA Native Species Day Participation Form. Information received may be used on the Council’s website to aid in promotion of Pennsylvania’s Native Species Day partner events.
Can I participate in the main event at the Capitol in Harrisburg on June 1, 2026?
Yes, all are welcome to join the celebration in the Capitol to help show your support for Pennsylvania’s native species. There are also limited opportunities to set up an outreach booth. Contact Council Coordinator Kris Abell at krabell@pa.gov if interested or for more details.
View highlights from past Pennsylvania Native Species Day events:
Shapiro Administration Highlights Invasive Species Removal and Ecosystem Restoration at Cumberland County Conservation District Office (2025 PA Native Species Day event held in conjunction with inaugural PA Invasive Replace-ive Program)
Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council Celebrates Third Annual PA Native Species Day at Big Elk Creek State Park (2024)
Governor’s Invasive Species Council Celebrates Pennsylvania Native Species at North Creek Nurseries (2023)
Contact Kristopher Abell, Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council Coordinator, for more information about Pennsylvania Native Species Day.
Email: krabell@pa.gov
Phone: 717-787-2227
Recap from 2025
The Governor’s Invasive Species Council celebrated Pennsylvania Native Species Day on May 20, 2025 by holding a press event in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program in Carlisle, PA. The event was detailed in a PAcast news article, “Shapiro Administration Highlights Invasive Species Removal and Ecosystem Restoration at Cumberland County Conservation District Office“. Various media including photos, video, and a press release are also available from the event.
Many participants from across the state also hosted their own Native Species Day events as shown in the following map. Additionally, a 2025 Pennsylvania Native Species Day poster and downloadable social media graphics were produced for use by the Council and its partners.
Photo captions and credits:
- A poster showcases Pennsylvania Native Species Day. Credit: CMS
- A DCNR Bureau of Forestry representative assists a member of the public in choosing free native trees offered by the inaugural PA Invasive Replace-ive Program, celebrated in conjunction with PA Native Species Day. Credit: CMS
- PA Fish and Boat Executive Director, Tim Schaeffer, offers remarks in celebration of PA Native Species Day. Credit: CMS
