Program Overview
We are pleased to announce that the Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program will once again take place in spring 2026. See below for more details.
Non-native trees and shrubs are widely found in much of Pennsylvania, including but not limited to Callery pear, tree-of-heaven, Norway maple, burning bush, Japanese barberry, butterfly bush, privet, and autumn olive. While many of these species are planted to add beauty and ornamental value to a landscape, numerous unsuspecting homeowners and commercial landscapers may not realize the negative ecological and economic impacts these species can have on nearby natural areas.
Removing invasive plants helps reduce the likelihood of them becoming unwanted escapees into neighboring properties, parks, and forests. As part of the Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program, property owners are incentivized to remove unwanted invasive plants from their landscape in order to receive free native trees and shrubs that can be planted in their place.
Registration and giveaway locations are not yet available for 2026. Check back soon for more details.
Participants must:
- Be a Pennsylvania resident.
- Complete a program registration form to receive free native plants.
- As part of registration, submit photographic proof showing the removal of one or more invasive plants.
- Arrive in-person at a giveaway location on the appropriate date and have the ability to transport native plants received.
Note: Invasive tree/shrub removal should occur by property owner(s) OR individual(s) with permission from a property owner (e.g., park, library, school, church) prior to receiving free native plants offered by the program.
The following list indicates which invasive trees and shrubs can be removed by property owners or others wishing to participate in the program. We encourage the removal of Tier 1 species when possible; however, other woody invasive species are also acceptable for removal:
Tier 1:
- Callery pear (Bradford pear)
- Tree-of-heaven
- Princess tree
- Norway maple
- Japanese barberry
- Burning bush
- Butterfly bush
- Privet
- Autumn olive
- Other woody trees and shrubs listed by PA DCNR
If you think you have an invasive species on your property but are unsure of its identification, please contact your local DCNR Service Forester and provide one or more photos of the species. Invasive species experts can review your photo(s) and respond with their thoughts.
Property owners or others with appropriate permission are responsible for the removal of invasive trees/shrubs as part of the program. Management instructions by species along with information on identifying an invasive species is available from PA DCNR.
To locate a qualified tree service professional, visit TreesAreGood.org.
What are the expected outcomes of the program?
- Fewer invasive species on the landscape.
- More native trees and shrubs where they’re needed most.
- Increased public awareness of the benefits of native species and the downsides of invasive species in landscaping and beyond.
- Promotion of productive and particularly edible products from trees and shrubs for participants’ and the public’s enjoyment.
What species are offered as native replacements?
- Species available will vary by location, but examples may include redbud, Allegheny serviceberry, shagbark hickory, white oak, hazelnut, blackgum, Carolina silverbell, persimmon, and more.
How big are the native trees to be given away?
- Most tree species will be in 2-gallon pots and range in height from 1-4 feet tall.
How do I submit my pictures of proof showing removal of one or more invasive species?
- Please attach your photo(s) to the program’s registration form or bring them with you to the event.
I need assistance with invasive species ID. Who can I contact?
- If you think you have an invasive species on your property but are unsure of its identification, please contact your local DCNR Service Forester and send one or more photos of the species. Invasive species experts can review your photo(s) and respond with their thoughts.
Can I remove eligible invasive plants from a property I don’t own?
- Yes, with permission from the property owner (e.g., schools, libraries, religious organizations, apartment grounds, corporate campuses).
Do I need to replant my native tree(s) on the same property where invasive species were removed?
- No, the native trees(s) or shrub(s) you receive from the program can be planted on any property you have permission to plant on in Pennsylvania.
I registered for an event, but was not able to make it. Can I still receive free trees?
- No, trees must be claimed during event hours on a first come, first served basis.
When will there be an event in my area?
- We currently do not have the funding or capacity to have an event in every community. However, the program strategically chooses different areas across the state to host native plant giveaways to accommodate as many interested participants as possible.
The event is full. What can I do?
- The 2026 registration form includes standby times at the end of each native plant giveaway event. Please provide your name and contact information in this part of the registration form so the program can contact you should the need arise to give away any unclaimed or leftover trees from this year’s events.
Where can I learn more about landscaping with native plants?
- PA DCNR’s “Landscaping with Native Plants” webpage and brochure provide information on selecting native species that will grow in your site’s conditions. For information on planting and caring for your native trees, please see the U.S. Forest Service’s Tree Owner’s Manual.
Special thanks to each of the following organizations for their contributions to the Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program. Funding for the 2026 program is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Past Event Recaps
The inaugural Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program took place in spring 2025 with participants receiving over 1,300 native trees to support restoration efforts in their own landscapes. The program was part of a series of five events held across the Commonwealth, all of which quickly reached capacity.
One of the giveaway events was highlighted in a PAcast news article, “Shapiro Administration Highlights Invasive Species Removal and Ecosystem Restoration at Cumberland County Conservation District Office“, where agency leaders gathered to highlight the importance of replacing invasive plants with native species which helps restore habitat, protect wildlife and promote biodiversity.
These events reflect Governor Shapiro’s commitment to protecting Pennsylvania’s natural resources, engaging communities, and fostering healthier ecosystems across the state.