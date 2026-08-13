Family farms in Cambria, Centre, Fayette, Indiana, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montour, Perry, Potter, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties earn historic designations.

Governor Josh Shapiro has continued Pennsylvania’s national leadership in farmland preservation to protect prime agricultural land for future generations.

Pennsylvania Furnace, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored twelve Centennial Farms for having been in the same family for 100 years. He also named a Centre County farm a Bicentennial farm, honoring the Stine family, who have passed down their farm within the family since 1813.

“Today, we celebrate 13 farm families who have made tremendous contributions to feeding Pennsylvanians and preserving our agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “These farms and families have varied histories, yet all share a deep commitment to future generations, as well as sustainability, durability, and perseverance as caretakers of the land.”

Since the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture started the Century Farm Program in 1977 and the Bicentennial Farm Program in 2004, more than 2,300 farms have earned recognition. Pennsylvania recognized its second Tricentennial Farm during the PA Farm Show in January 2024. At the 2026 Farm Show, eleven farms were added to the program.

The program’s goal is to emphasize the importance of economic and rural heritage and traditions in Pennsylvania. Today’s recognition ceremony was held at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, an annual agriculture exposition that draws tens of thousands of visitors to learn about the latest agriculture research, technology, equipment, and innovation driving Pennsylvania forward.

Farms owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years are eligible to be named a Pennsylvania Century Farm. A family member must live on the farm, and the property must include at least 10 acres of the original farm or earn more than $1,000 annually from sales of farm products. Thirteen farms that met or exceeded this standard were recognized today.

Cambria County

William and Kimberly Simanski, Washington Township

Daniel and Rosanne Carney established the family farm in 1852 as a dairy operation. Today, William and Kimberly Simanski continue the family’s agricultural legacy by boarding horses and maintaining several original buildings, including a home believed to date to the 1800s.

Cambria County is home to 34 century farms.

Centre County

Barron and Lynn Stine, Halfmoon Township

Jonas Stine purchased the family farm in 1813, creating a legacy that has endured for more than two centuries. Today, Barron and Lynn Stine grow crops, raise beef cattle on original acreage, and preserve historic farm buildings, along with rare land warrants that have remained in the family since the early 1800s.

Centre County is home to 44 century and three bicentennial farms.

Fayette County

John and Seth Dorazio and Joseph Augustine, Redstone Township

Philip Dorazio purchased the family farm in 1915, and successive generations have kept it in the family ever since. Today, John and Seth Dorazio and Joseph Augustine grow crops and raise cattle on all 72 original acres while maintaining the historic 1887 farmhouse and original barn.

Fayette County is home to 26 century and four bicentennial farms.

Indiana County

Lynne, Scott, Randy, and Shirley Marshall, South Mahoning Township

Merle and Madalene Marshall established the Marshall family farm in 1925. The family has continuously farmed all 106 original acres since then. Today, Scott and Lynne Marshall, together with Randy and Shirley Marshall, grow market vegetables and live in the original farmhouse.

Joseph and Laura Skamai, West Mahoning Township

Herbert and Virginia Barrett purchased the family farm in 1909 and built a farming legacy that has endured for five generations. Today, Joseph and Laura Skamai, alongside Laura’s father and uncle, raise beef cattle and grow hay, corn, and oats while preparing the next generation to continue the family tradition.

Indiana County is home to 58 century and three bicentennial farms.

Lehigh County

Timothy and Deborah Geiger, North Whitehall Township

Benjamin and Mary Geiger purchased the family farm in 1919 and established a tradition of potato farming that continues today. Timothy and Deborah Geiger now farm all 106 original acres and carry on the family’s century-long commitment to potato production.

Lehigh County is home to 22 century and six bicentennial farms.

Lycoming County

Marlene Warn, Moreland Township

Albert T. Warn purchased the family farm in 1921 and established a farming tradition that has continued for more than a century. Today, Marlene Warn farms all 99 original acres and maintains the property’s original farmhouse, barn, and shed.

Lycoming County is home to two bicentennial and 74 century farms.

Montour County

Messersmith Family Irrevocable Trust, Liberty Township

Jesse B. Messersmith purchased the family farm in 1909 and began a farming tradition that continues today. The Messersmith family now manages the property through a family trust, grows crops on the original farmland, and preserves the 1792 farmhouse and historic bank barn.

Montour County is home to 17 century farms.

Perry County

Jean and Dennis Reisinger and Joelle Reisinger Bond, Centre Township

Jacob Ard Kretzing purchased the family farm in 1925 and built a legacy that now spans four generations. Today, Jean and Dennis Reisinger and Joelle Reisinger Bond operate the original 126-acre property as a grain and poultry farm, while preserving the original farmhouse.

Logan Miles Bower, Jackson Township

The Bower family has farmed in Jackson Township since 1816, with Luther Miles and Benjamin B. Bower purchasing the family farm in 1925. Four generations later, the farm remains in the family, with many historic structures, including a 1766 log cabin and 1770 barn, still in use. What began as a small dairy with 10 cows has grown into a modern operation with more than 600 milking cows, carrying the Bower family’s agricultural legacy into the future.

Perry County is home to 41 century and eight bicentennial farms.

Potter County

Heather Klimek, Allegany Township

Horace Nelson established the family farm in 1882, combining farming and timber production while helping bring the railroad through the property to support his sawmill. Today, Heather Klimek cares for the remaining original acreage and preserves the historic Woodville Town Cemetery located on the farm.

Potter County is home to 28 century farms.

Somerset County

Daniel and Heather Ream, Upper Turkeyfoot Township

Fred and Alice Ream established the family farm in 1912 and passed it through four generations. Today, Daniel and Heather Ream operate a crop and livestock farm, while preserving the property’s historic home, summer house, and century-old barn.

Somerset County is home to 67 century and nine bicentennial farms.

Westmoreland County

Thomas and Belinda Derr, Sewickley Township

John and Della Derr purchased the family farm in 1919, and four generations have continued its agricultural legacy. Today, Thomas and Belinda Derr raise beef cattle and grain, preserve more than 82 acres of the original property, and care for a home that dates to the 1700s.

Westmoreland County is home to 40 century and 11 bicentennial farms.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure, sustainable future for Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov .

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