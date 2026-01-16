Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored eleven farms in Berks, Butler, Clearfield, Fayette, Indiana, Mercer, Perry, and Wayne counties with Bicentennial and Centennial Farm designations.

Governor Josh Shapiro has continued Pennsylvania’s national leadership in farmland preservation, protecting agricultural land for future generations.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, on the seventh day of the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding designated 11 Bicentennial and Centennial farms — honoring seven families whose farms have remained in the same family for 100 years, and recognizing four Bicentennial farms, including one of the state’s oldest, dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The program’s goal is to highlight the importance of Pennsylvania's economic and rural heritage and traditions. Since the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture launched the Century Farm program in 1977 and the Bicentennial Farm program in 2004, the Commonwealth has recognized 2,378 century and bicentennial farms, and two tricentennial farms.

“Pennsylvania’s Century Farms tell a powerful story of families who have worked the same land for generations, preserving not just their livelihoods, but a way of life that defines our Commonwealth,” Lt. Gov. Davis said. “By honoring these multigenerational farms and continuing to invest in farmland preservation, we’re ensuring that agriculture remains strong, sustainable, and rooted in Pennsylvania communities for generations to come.”

“Celebrating these family farms is a testament to Pennsylvania’s enduring agricultural heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Generations of hard work, dedication, and innovation have preserved these lands, strengthened local communities, and fed our Commonwealth. We honor these families for their commitment to farming and for keeping Pennsylvania’s agricultural legacy alive for the future.”

Farms owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years are eligible to be named a Pennsylvania Century Farm. A family member must live on the farm, and the property must include at least 10 acres of the original farm or earn more than $1,000 annually from sales of farm products.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of preserved farms. Since 1988, when voters statewide overwhelmingly supported creating the state’s Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,648 farms and 661,035 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.84 billion in state, county, and local funds.

Governor Josh Shapiro recognizes that agriculture is not only part of Pennsylvania’s heritage — it’s essential to the Commonwealth’s economic future. Nearly 49,000 farms contribute $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support almost 600,000 jobs. That’s why agriculture is one of five key pillars prioritized in the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — the first of its kind in more than two decades. Since taking office in January 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested nearly $147 million to preserve 499 new farms and 41,628 prime acres of farmland across the state.

Farms recognized today include:

Berks County

Michael and Ellen Angstadt, Kutztown

The Adam family has farmed their 120-acre Berks County property since 1917, when Henry R. Adam purchased the land. Today, Michael Angstadt continues the family tradition by operating a crop farm, with several original buildings, including the early-1800s family home, still in use. The farm is one of 36 century farms and 14 bicentennial farms in the county.

Elizabeth Keller, Kutztown

The Angstadt family has farmed their 50-acre property since 1887, when Joshua and Louisa Angstadt purchased the land. Ownership has passed through generations, and many original buildings remain in use today, including Elizabeth’s home, built in the early 1800s and once a bed-and-breakfast. Elizabeth continues the family’s longstanding agricultural tradition.

Butler County

Harold and Connie Dunn, Butler

The Raisley family has farmed their 63-acre Butler County property since 1915, when Lawrence Raisley purchased the land, all of which remains in use today. Harold and Connie Raisley continue the multigenerational legacy, operating a sheep farm. The farm is one of 101 century farms and two bicentennial farms in the county.

Clearfield County

Jeremiah Keck, DuBois

The Bundy family has farmed their Pennsylvania property since 1860, when Joseph Bundy, a descendant of Mayflower settlers, was granted the original 200 acres. Today, Jeremiah Bundy continues the family tradition on nearly 25 acres, with the 1931 home and barn still in use and historic farm photographs preserved in the Library of Congress. The farm is one of 40 century farms in Clearfield County.

Fayette County

Cook Family, Belle Vernon (Bicentennial Farm)

The Cook family has farmed their 402-acre Fayette County property since 1769, when Edward Cook, a Revolutionary War-era farmer, surveyor, and civic leader, purchased the land. Today, Mark and Robert Cook continue the legacy, farming 30 acres and operating an on-farm market, while the original 1772 home remains in use. The farm is one of 25 century farms and four bicentennial farms in the county.

Indiana County

Scott and Cheryl Kinter, Smicksburg

The Kinter family has farmed their 98-acre Indiana County property since 1867, when I.R. Kinter purchased the land; nearly 90 acres remain in use today. Scott Kinter continues the multigenerational legacy at the farmhouse built by his great-great-grandfather, Ebert, in the 1890s. The farm is one of 56 century farms and three bicentennial farms in the county.

Mercer County

Sherri Black and William Sherman Alexander, Mercer (Bicentennial Farm)

The Alexander family has farmed their 200-acre Mercer County property since 1794, with Joseph Alexander clearing the land and formally acquiring it in 1814. Today, Sherri and William Alexander continue the farm’s legacy, growing corn, soybeans, and hay on 75 acres, while several historic structures, including the original 1789 log home, remain in use. The farm, now in its seventh generation, also celebrates a long-standing family tradition, marking its 135th consecutive reunion in 2025. The Alexander farm also became a preserved in 2009.

John and Pamela Courtney, Mercer (Bicentennial Farm)

The Courtney family has farmed the same 200-acre property since 1825, when War of 1812 veteran Captain Thomas C. Courtney purchased it and later established a local mill with his brother. Today, John and Pamela Courtney maintain the farm, raising sheep and pasture-fed beef cattle, while several original buildings—including the house, barn, and summer kitchen—remain in use. The farm has stayed in continuous family ownership for nearly 200 years.

Thomas and Sara Courtney, Mercer (Bicentennial Farm)

Captain Thomas C. Courtney, a War of 1812 veteran, purchased the farm in 1825 and, with his brother, established a local mill. Today, Thomas Courtney continues the family tradition on 121 acres, raising sheep as his ancestors have for nearly 200 years. The farm has been passed down through six generations and remains a legacy of the Courtney family. The original house, summer kitchen, and barn remain standing, with the barn still in use today.

Perry County

Christopher and Kendra McKee, and Kirby and Scott Baker, Liverpool

The Bitting family has farmed their 16-acre property since 1903, when Fred and Mary Emma Bitting purchased it for $575. Today, Kendra (Brookhart) McKee, Kirby, and Scott Baker continue the family tradition on the fully operational farm, where some original buildings still stand. The farm has passed through five generations, remaining a cornerstone of the family’s heritage. Perry County is home to 40 century and seven bicentennial farms.

Wayne County

John Rickard Jr., Honesdale

The Rickard family has farmed in Cherry Ridge Township since 1880, when Alois Foster, a Bavarian immigrant, purchased the land. Today, John Rickard, Jr. and his wife Diane operate Rickard Vue Dairy, milking 62 cows daily on 236 acres—the township’s last dairy and one of 30 in Wayne County. The original farmhouse remains home to their son Stephen and his family. Wayne County is home to 28 century farms.

The 2026 Farm Show – Pennsylvania State Fair™ – runs Saturday, January 10 through Saturday, January 17, 2026. The theme, Growing a Nation, celebrates Pennsylvania’s critical role in shaping the United States through agriculture. It highlights how the Commonwealth’s farming heritage helped feed the early nation and continues to drive economic growth, innovation, and community through its agriculture and food industries.

The 2026 Farm Show is the official kickoff for a year of America250PA commemorations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. America250PA emphasizes Pennsylvania’s pivotal place in U.S. history as one of the original 13 colonies and its contributions to the nation’s founding, democratic traditions, and future prosperity.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws scores of visitors to our capital city every January to connect with the people and products who make Pennsylvania agriculture great. The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, the Farm Show features nearly 5,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive entries from more than 4,600 competitors, plus more than 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events. Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Pennsylvania’s State Fair showcases top competitors from 108 county and local fairs, the diversity and quality of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, the innovative people who make it thrive, and the faces of our proud past and promising future. The show offers visitors a look at the industry that supports 593,000 Pennsylvania jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to the state’s economy each year.

Hours, a daily schedule of events, maps, and additional information to help visitors enjoy the show are available at farmshow.pa.gov under the 2026 Farm Show section.

Note: Photos and video from the event will be available at pacast.com.

###