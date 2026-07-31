The 2026-27 budget Governor Josh Shapiro signed this month invests $13.8 million in PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $460,000 in PA Specialty Crop Block Grants awarded to five projects aimed at increasing competitiveness and market growth for high-priority Pennsylvania specialty crops. Hardwoods, honey, brewing grains, and hemp are among fast-growing products chosen as investment priorities for their potential to feed Pennsylvania’s economy and increase environmental sustainability.

The 2026-27 budget Governor Josh Shapiro signed this month funds an eighth year of PA Farm Bill grants and initiatives at $13.8 million. The nation’s first state-level Farm Bill is working to grow and protect Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry by supporting business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development.

“These grants are carefully targeted investments in the future for Pennsylvania farmers and our state economy,” Secretary Redding said. “Pennsylvania hardwoods supply the world with high-quality building materials. Fiber hemp restores soil and is a growing source of sustainable construction materials, fabric, and plastics. Brewing grains are critical to our booming craft brewing industry.

“Through the PA Farm Bill, Agricultural Innovation Grants, and a wide range of investments, the Shapiro Administration is supporting innovations that are driving sustainable solutions to boost crop yields, protect crops from disease and pests, and reduce carbon emissions — while creating opportunities for farmers, families, and communities to thrive and grow in a greener world.”

Pennsylvania specialty crops targeted for block grant funding include those that are critical to the health of other crops, or to growth in other industry sectors. Examples include:

Hardwood products from Pennsylvania’s 17 million acres of forest feed $39.1 billion annually into our state economy, support more than ten percent of our state’s manufacturing workforce, and fill growing demand for sustainable hardwood construction materials in the U.S. and abroad.

As much as 80% of Pennsylvania crops require pollinators like honeybees to produce. Over the last decade, Pennsylvania has seen a 64% increase in registered beepers, and a 57% increase in apiaries.

Pennsylvania’s craft brewing industry ranks 2nd nationally in economic impact at $4.887 billion in 2025, in the number of craft breweries at 538, and in barrels produced annually at more than 1.9 billion. Locally sourced barley and other brewing grains help craft breweries lower costs and meet growing demand for local products.

PA Specialty Crop Block Grant recipients, amounts, and project descriptions are as follows:

Penn State University – $80,000

Assessing Barley Root-Knot Nematode Impact on Pennsylvania’s Malting Industry – evaluating the impact of one of the most damaging plant parasites on Pennsylvania barley crops.

Penn State University – $60,000

Enhanced Pathogen Protection for Pennsylvania Specialty Crops and Markets – PSU Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology researchers will partner with Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Plant Pathology Lab researchers to detect, monitor, and control groups of pathogens threatening specialty crops in Pennsylvania.

Planet Bee Foundation – $70,000

Sustainable Honey Path Phase II – the foundation will increase sustainable hive management skills among early-career beekeepers across Pennsylvania, using a proven apprenticeship model.

Rodale Institute – $100,000

Cover crops and Planting Strategies for Regenerative Hemp Production – improving fiber hemp production by identifying effective winter cover-crop strategies, then making recommendations to growers.

Team Pennsylvania Foundation – $150,000

Supply and Demand Analysis of Pennsylvania Mass Timber – survey and analysis of Pennsylvania’s readiness to expand hardwood mass timber production, including processing capacity, construction opportunities for laminated timber materials.

Learn how Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to our future economic success and find more investments in a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture at shapirobudget.pa.gov.

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