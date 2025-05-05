Apply for the PA Specialty Crop Grant

Overview
The purpose of the Commonwealth Specialty Crop Program is to enhance, but not replace, the Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
The Commonwealth Specialty Crop Program is for specialty crops that are not currently eligible under the Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program or are otherwise designated high-priority specialty crops by the Secretary. The projects should assist the growth, certification of seed, and marketing of the eligible specialty crops. These crops include:
- Hemp
- Honey
- Hardwood
- Hops
- Flax for fiber
- Barley, rye, and wheat for distilling, brewing, and malting only
How to apply
Submission Process:
- Complete the Full Proposal application using the Department of Community and Economic Development's Electronic Single Application ("ESA") website at ESA website.
- Full Proposals are to be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 19, 2025.
Phase I: Full Proposal:
- A request for Full Proposals was released November 10, 2025.
- Full Proposals are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on December 19, 2025.
Phase II: Final Grant Proposal:
- The invitation to submit Final Proposals for consideration for funding will be sent out December 2025.
- Final Proposals are due to PDA December 2025.
Award:
- The announcement of Award Funding will take place in January 2026.
The competitive solicitation and review process includes two phases: Phase I, Full Proposal, and Phase II, Final Grant Proposal for review. Projects with the highest combined scores will be invited to complete a Final Grant Proposal for consideration for funding.
Program guidelines
Projects must enhance the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops and benefit the eligible specialty crop industry as a whole and may include, but are not limited to, projects such as:
- Increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops.
- Participation of industry representatives at meetings of international standard setting bodies in which the Federal government participates.
- Improving efficiency and reducing costs of distribution systems.
- Assisting all entities in the specialty crop distribution chains in developing good agricultural practices, including the use of cover crops for specialty crop production; good handling practices; good manufacturing practices; and in cost-share arrangements for funding audits of such systems for small farmers, packers and processors.
- Investing in specialty crop research, including the use of cover crops for specialty crop production, organic research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes and enhancing food safety.
- Developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops.
- Pest and disease control.
- Sustainability.
A total of $460,000 will be awarded through this reimbursement-based grant.
Grants will be awarded on a funds-available basis. Grant funds cannot be expended with respect to purchases or services that predate the effective date of the grant agreement or that are incurred after June 30, 2029. PDA reserves the right to offer an award amount less than the amount requested
Program requirements
If you are awarded a grant, the reporting requirements are as follows:
- An Annual Performance Report is due 30 days after the end of the first and second year of the grant.
- The Final Performance Report is due 90 days after the end of the grant period.
If you want to make changes to the project, you need to get prior written approval. These include changes such as:
- Changes in key personnel
- Changes in key personnel's time committed to the project
- Changes in scope or objectives
- Budget changes
- Changes to recipient name or address
- Changes to amount of cost share or match
- Contracting or subawarding for activities that are important to the purpose of the grant
Eligible & ineligible costs
Grants may not be awarded to projects that directly benefit a particular commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. There are specific costs that are eligible and ineligible to be refunded through the grant.
- Rental costs of land and building space. However, lease agreements to own (i.e., lease-to-own or rent-to-own) are not allowable. The lease or rental agreement must terminate at the end of the grant cycle.
- Conference that fulfills the purpose of a grant program's legislated purpose.
- Rent a building or room for training.
- Contractual/Consultant Costs (Professional Services)
- Rental costs of general-purpose equipment when provided in the approved budget or with prior written approval. Vehicles may be leased but not purchased. Acquisition costs and rental costs of special purpose equipment provided the criteria are met.
- Website development, mobile apps, etc., that are not considered to be information technology systems but rather social media applications.
- Insurance and Indemnification
- Lunch or dinner meals if the costs are reasonable, and a justification is provided that such activity maintains the continuity of the meeting and to do otherwise will impose arduous conditions on the meeting participants. As well as meals consumed while in official travel status.
- Costs of membership in business, technical, and professional organizations when provided in the approved budget or with prior written approval.
- Participant Support Costs
- Pre-Award Costs
- Printing and Publications
- Rearrangement and Reconversion Costs
- Salaries and Wages - salaries, wages, and fringe benefits for project staff who devote time and effort to activities and that meet the legislated purpose of the grant program.
- Costs associated with printing, distribution, or promotion of coupons/tokens or price discounts as long as they benefit more than a single program or organization.
- Selling and Marketing Costs- Costs designed to promote products that align with the purpose of the grant program.
- Supplies and Materials, Including Costs of Computing Devices
- Training Costs
- Travel-Domestic and Foreign
- Advisory Councils
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Building and Land acquisition or construction
- Contingency Provisions
- Contributions or Donations
- Electronic Benefit Transfer Machines
- Entertainment Costs including amusement, diversion, and social activities and any costs directly associated with such costs
- Acquisition costs of general-purpose equipment or lease agreements to own
- Farm, gardening, and production activities, materials, supplies, and other related costs including but not limited to soil, seeds, shovels, gardening tools, greenhouses, and hoop houses.
- Fines, Penalties, Damages and Other Settlements
- Fundraising and Investment Management Costs
- Good or services for personal use
- Lobbying
- Business meals when individuals go to lunch or dine together although no need exists for continuity of a meeting.
- Membership costs for any civic or community organization
- Political Activities
- Costs designed solely to promote the image of an organization, a general logo, or a general brand.
- Costs for promotion of specific venues, tradeshows, events, meetings, programs, conventions, symposia, seminars, etc. that do not align with the legislated purpose of the grant program.
- Promotional items, swag, gifts, prizes, memorabilia, and souvenirs
- Costs of the value of coupon/incentive redemptions or price discounts
- Purchasing food for displays, tastings, and cooking demonstrations
- Costs associated with sponsorships
- Costs associated with trade show attendance/displays, meeting room reservations, and/or any other displays, demonstrations, exhibits, or rental of space where activities do not specifically align with the purpose of the grant program.
Contact us
For any questions regarding this grant and/or the competitive solicitation process, applicants should contact Holly Zarefoss at 717-783-8461 or by email at hzarefoss@pa.gov.