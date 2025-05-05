Apply for the PA Specialty Crop Grant

Projects must enhance the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops and benefit the eligible specialty crop industry as a whole and may include, but are not limited to, projects such as:

Increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops.

Participation of industry representatives at meetings of international standard setting bodies in which the Federal government participates.

Improving efficiency and reducing costs of distribution systems.

Assisting all entities in the specialty crop distribution chains in developing good agricultural practices, including the use of cover crops for specialty crop production; good handling practices; good manufacturing practices; and in cost-share arrangements for funding audits of such systems for small farmers, packers and processors.

Investing in specialty crop research, including the use of cover crops for specialty crop production, organic research to focus on conservation and environmental outcomes and enhancing food safety.

Developing new and improved seed varieties and specialty crops.

Pest and disease control.

Sustainability.

A total of $460,000 will be awarded through this reimbursement-based grant.

Grants will be awarded on a funds-available basis. Grant funds cannot be expended with respect to purchases or services that predate the effective date of the grant agreement or that are incurred after June 30, 2029. PDA reserves the right to offer an award amount less than the amount requested



