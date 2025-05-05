Food Safety Complaints

If you experienced a problem with food you purchased or ate, you can report it. Complaints may be filed about food from retail businesses such as restaurants, food trucks, caterers, grocery stores, or convenience stores. Your report can be investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) or by your county or local health department.

Not all food businesses in Pennsylvania are licensed and inspected by the PDA. Several counties — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia — operate their own health departments that oversee retail food facilities in their areas. In addition, about 100 local municipalities in Pennsylvania license and inspect food businesses within their boundaries. For example, Delaware County has 11 municipal health departments separate from the county

To submit a complaint about a retail food business, click the Food Safety Complaint Form button above, fill in the required information, and your complaint will be forwarded to the correct jurisdiction for investigation. Your personal information will remain confidential, and the business will not be told who filed the complaint. However, please provide accurate contact information, as an investigator may need to follow up with you for more details. If you prefer to reach out directly, you can use the Food Safety Jurisdiction Search tool below to find contact information.

If your complaint involves a manufactured/packaged food product, or a food distribution center please contact the PDA directly at (717) 787-4315 or RA-Foodsafety@pa.gov.

