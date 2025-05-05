A Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan must be checked by a Sanitarian before you start using these special methods.

Special methods include:

Packing food in a way that reduces oxygen, like vacuum sealing or sous vide

Making juice with a specific safety process

Curing, smoking, or drying fish, meat, or poultry to keep it from spoiling

Fermenting sausage

Adding things to food to make it last longer, like acidifying or adding special ingredients

Sprouting seeds

You can learn more about HACCP rules by visiting the FDA Retail and Food Service HACCP website.