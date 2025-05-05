Skip to agency navigation
    RETAIL FOOD

    Specialized Processes & HACCP

    If you are selling food and using special methods to prepare it, you need a HACCP plan (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point). 

    A Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan must be checked by a Sanitarian before you start using these special methods.

    Special methods include:

    • Packing food in a way that reduces oxygen, like vacuum sealing or sous vide
    • Making juice with a specific safety process
    • Curing, smoking, or drying fish, meat, or poultry to keep it from spoiling
    • Fermenting sausage
    • Adding things to food to make it last longer, like acidifying or adding special ingredients
    • Sprouting seeds

    You can learn more about HACCP rules by visiting the FDA Retail and Food Service HACCP website.