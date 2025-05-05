A Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan must be checked by a Sanitarian before you start using these special methods.
Special methods include:
- Packing food in a way that reduces oxygen, like vacuum sealing or sous vide
- Making juice with a specific safety process
- Curing, smoking, or drying fish, meat, or poultry to keep it from spoiling
- Fermenting sausage
- Adding things to food to make it last longer, like acidifying or adding special ingredients
- Sprouting seeds
You can learn more about HACCP rules by visiting the FDA Retail and Food Service HACCP website.
Additional resources:
- Specialized Processes at Retail Chart
- HACCP Plans in Pa Retail Facilities- Plan Content rev
- Guidelines for Kombucha
- Growing Sprouts in Retail Food Establishment
- FDA HACCP RETAIL MANUAL
- Canned Food Decision Tree
- HACCP Plan Content Checklist
- HACCP General Guide to Hazards
- HACCP Plan Form
- HACCP Hazard Analysis Worksheet