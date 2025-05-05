Mobile food facility license
Mobile food facility licenses are issued to:
- Mobile units including food trucks, stick stands, carts, and other similar structures that are mobile/transitory by design from which food is stored, prepared, processed, distributed or sold.
- Mobile food facilities physically located at one site or location for no more than 14 consecutive days, whether operating continuously or not during this time.
- A food facility that is physically located at any one site for more than 14 consecutive days shall not be considered a mobile food facility.
Temporary license
Temporary licenses are issued to one of the following:
Temporary Event License
- A retail food facility operating for no more than 14 days, whether consecutive or not, at a fixed location for an event or celebration.
- Temporary events may include fairs, carnivals, festivals, or other similar temporary events
- A temporary event license is specific to an event. The Law does not limit the number of Temporary Event Licenses one proprietor may apply for in a year.
Temporary Food Facility License
- Retail Food Facility operating for no more than 14 days a year, and not with an event or celebration.
- Temporary food facilities may include churches, firehalls, or sportsman clubs
- Temporary Food Facility Licenses are renewed yearly. They are valid for operation up to 14 days per calendar year. Only one Temporary Food Facility License per year may be issued to a retail food facility.
Commissary Requirements
- Commissary means an operating base location. A mobile food facility returns daily for: cleaning its vehicle and equipment, discharging wastes, refilling water tanks and ice bins, and storing food.
- A commissary may not be a personal use kitchen. It must be separated from private residential areas.
- For more on mobile food facilities and commissary requirements, refer to Mobile Food Facility Operation Guide.
All new applicants need to fill out and submit the appropriate application pack.
Mobile food facilities, which includes food trucks, stick stands, cards and other similar structures that are mobile by design need to fill out the Application Packet - Mobile Food Facilities (PDF).
Non-mobile food facilities, such as churches, firehalls, and other structures with permanent water and sewage connections need to fill out the Application Packet - Temporary Food (PDF)
All material must be submitted at least 60 days prior to the preparation/sale of food from a retail food facility. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review. Email is the preferred method of plan review submission.
Where to submit application:
Submit completed applications and requested documentation to:
or mail / fax to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
Attn: Plan Review
2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Fax: 717-787-1873
Important:
- If your county is under a County Health Department Jurisdiction, you should contact them directly for licensing. These counties include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
Do not send money with this application.
The Department of Agriculture will review the plans and notify you of its approval/disapproval within 15 business days.
If Approved:
- You will receive an approval letter via email or mail
- An inspector will schedule an on-site inspection of the facility/mobile unit.
- Upon a compliant inspection, your license fee will be collected, and a Retail Food Facility License issued.
If not Approved:
- You will be sent a letter describing why the plans were not approved. Applicants are encouraged to re-submit the plans again with the corrected or requested
Renewal of licenses occurs annually with notification to proprietors approximately 45 days prior to the current expiration date. Renewals can also be processed online with a user account and unique business code.
If you do not receive a renewal application or know your business code, contact the department at 717-787-4315.
Contact the department at 717-787-4315 to get a copy of your license.
|NEW Mobile food facility
|$241
|NEW Mobile under 50 seats AND owner operated
|$103
|Non-mobile Temporary Food Facility
|$14
|Change of ownership
|$82
|Annual renewals
|$82
|Courtesy inspections
|$150
|2nd follow-up inspection
|$150
|3rd follow-up inspection
|$300
|Duplicate license fee
|$14
|
|Make checks payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania"
Contact us
Heather Sanders
Program Specialist
223-666-2559
hesanders@pa.gov