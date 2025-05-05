All new applicants need to fill out and submit the appropriate application pack.

Mobile food facilities, which includes food trucks, stick stands, cards and other similar structures that are mobile by design need to fill out the Application Packet - Mobile Food Facilities (PDF).

Non-mobile food facilities, such as churches, firehalls, and other structures with permanent water and sewage connections need to fill out the Application Packet - Temporary Food (PDF)

All material must be submitted at least 60 days prior to the preparation/sale of food from a retail food facility. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review. Email is the preferred method of plan review submission.





Where to submit application:

Submit completed applications and requested documentation to:

RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov

or mail / fax to:

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services

Attn: Plan Review

2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112

Harrisburg, PA 17110



Fax: 717-787-1873

Important:

If your county is under a County Health Department Jurisdiction, you should contact them directly for licensing. These counties include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

Do not send money with this application.

