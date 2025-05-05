All New Applicants

Download and/or print, the Farmers Markets Application Packet



All material must be submitted at least 60 days prior to the preparation/sale of food from a retail food facility. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review. Email is the preferred method of plan review submission.



Where to submit applications

Submit completed applications and requested documentation to:

RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov

or mail / fax to:

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services

Attn: Plan Review

2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Fax: 717-787-1873



Processing information

Do not send money with this application

Important: