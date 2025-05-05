Each stand at the market needs its own license, even if it's the same market.
All New Applicants
- Download and/or print, the Farmers Markets Application Packet
All material must be submitted at least 60 days prior to the preparation/sale of food from a retail food facility. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review. Email is the preferred method of plan review submission.
Where to submit applications
Submit completed applications and requested documentation to:
or mail / fax to:
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
Attn: Plan Review
2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Fax: 717-787-1873
Processing information
- Do not send money with this application
Important:
- If your county is under a County Health Department Jurisdiction, you should contact them directly for licensing. These counties include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
The Department of Agriculture will review the plans and notify you of its approval/disapproval within 15 business days.
If approved:
- You will receive an approval letter via email or mail
- An inspector will schedule an on-site inspection of the facility
- Upon a compliant inspection, your license fee will be collected, and a Retail Food Facility License issued
If not approved:
- You will be sent a letter describing why the plans were not approved. Applicants are encouraged to re-submit the plans again with the corrected or requested information.
Renewal of licenses occurs annually with notification to proprietors approximately 45 days prior to the current expiration date. Renewals can also be processed online with a user account and unique business code. If you do not receive a renewal application or know your business code, contact the department at 717-787-4315.
Contact the department at 717-787-4315.
NEW retail food facility
$241
NEW under 50 seats AND owner operated
$103
Change of ownership
$82
Annual renewals
$82
Courtesy inspections
$150
2nd follow-up inspection
$150
3rd follow-up inspection
$300
Duplicate license fee
$14
Make checks payable to “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”
Contact
717-787-4315
RA-FoodSafety@pa.gov
Heather Sanders
Program Specialist
717-666-2559
hesanders@pa.gov