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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    RETAIL FOOD

    Retail Food Facilities and Restaurants

    A Retail Food Facility License in Pennsylvania is required for restaurants, grocery stores, and other food vendors before they can serve food to customers. Here, you can learn how to apply, what documents you need, and the steps to ensure your facility meets safety standards.

    Retail Food Facility Licenses are issued to:

    • Restaurants
    • Bars
    • Clubs
    • Food Auctions
    • Grocery Stores
    • Convenient Store
    • Beer Distributors
    • Schools
    • Caterers
    • Similar public food facilities where food is sold or served directly to a consumer from a physical location or facility. 

    All retailers are required to obtain a Retail Food Facility License PRIOR to operating a Retail Food Facility. This includes new facilities and change of ownerships for existing businesses. Licenses are non-transferable to another proprietor, new facility or location.
     

    All New Applicants 

    Change of Ownership 

    Remodeling 

    • Currently licensed facilities must submit "Application Packet- Retail Food Facility-Remodel" to the Department prior to any remodeling or significant changes to the service, equipment, or facilities. There is no fee for the plan review application process.
    • New owners who are also remodeling must submit both applications listed above.

    All material must be submitted at least 60 days prior to the preparation/sale of food from a retail food facility. Failure to provide all required information can delay and/or deny your plan review. Email is the preferred method of plan review submission.

    Where to submit applications

    Submit completed applications and requested documentation to:

    RA-AGPLANREVIEW@pa.gov

    or mail / fax to:

    Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture
    Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services
    Attn: Plan Review
    2301 N. Cameron St, Room 112
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Fax: 717-787-1873


    Processing information

    • Do not send money with this application
       

    Important: 

    • If your county is under a County Health Department Jurisdiction, you should contact them directly for licensing. These counties include Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

     

    The Department of Agriculture will review the plans and notify you of its approval/disapproval within 15 business days. 
     

    If approved:

    • You will receive an approval letter via email or mail
    • An inspector will schedule an on-site inspection of the facility
    • Upon a compliant inspection, your license fee will be collected, and a Retail Food Facility License issued

    If not approved:

    You will be sent a letter describing why the plans were not approved.  Applicants are encouraged to re-submit the plans again with the corrected or requested information.

     

    Renewal of licenses occurs annually with notification to proprietors approximately 45 days prior to the current expiration date.  Renewals can also be processed online with a user account and unique business code. If you do not receive a renewal application or know your business code, contact the department at 717-787-4315.

    Contact the department at 717-787-4315 to get a copy of your license.

     

    NEW retail food facility

    $241

    NEW under 50 seats AND owner operated

    $103

    Change of ownership

    $82

    Annual renewals

    $82

    Courtesy inspections

    $150

    2nd follow-up inspection

    $150

    3rd follow-up inspection

    $300

    Duplicate license fee

    $14

    Make checks payable to “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”