Retail Food Facilities and Restaurants

The Department of Agriculture will review the plans and notify you of its approval/disapproval within 15 business days.



If approved:

You will receive an approval letter via email or mail

An inspector will schedule an on-site inspection of the facility

Upon a compliant inspection, your license fee will be collected, and a Retail Food Facility License issued

If not approved:

You will be sent a letter describing why the plans were not approved. Applicants are encouraged to re-submit the plans again with the corrected or requested information.