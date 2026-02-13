Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has strengthened Pennsylvania’s Dog Law, making Pennsylvania a safer, healthier place for dogs in kennels and shelters, and protecting communities from stray and dangerous dogs.

Thanks to the dedicated work of Pennsylvania’s State Dog Wardens, dogs like Valentine are rescued, protected, and given a second chance.

This lifesaving work is made possible by dog license sales. When owners purchase a license, they’re not just meeting a requirement — they’re investing in the safety, care, and well-being of dogs across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – This Valentine’s Day, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is encouraging Pennsylvanians to show their love by purchasing a dog license — a simple step that supports not only their own pet, but dogs across the Commonwealth. Redding highlighted stories from Pennsylvania’s State Dog Wardens, whose lifesaving work — funded by dog license sales — has helped ensure dogs in need are rescued, protected, and cared for in shelters, or returned safely to their owners.

“For dogs, love isn’t just belly rubs, long walks, and extra treats,” said Secretary Redding. “It’s protection, responsibility, and making sure every dog has someone looking out for them. When owners purchase a license, they’re doing more than meeting a requirement. They’re funding rescues for dogs like Valentine, supporting inspections that keep kennels and shelters accountable, and helping keep communities safe. Licensing is one of the simplest and most powerful ways Pennsylvanians can protect dogs across our Commonwealth.”

Redding highlighted the story of a stray dog, now known as Valentine. Last February, State Dog Warden Sarah Morehart began receiving reports from alarmed community members seeing a pit bull with cropped ears running loose, growling at anyone who got close. The dog had retreated into the woods, and with an ice storm approaching, Morehart needed to get the dog to safety and keep the community safe from a dog feared to be aggressive.

Morehart, with the help of a neighbor, was able to trap the dog, which turned out not to be aggressive. Instead she was in poor health, with skin disease that made her sensitive, but with a sweet disposition. Dubbed Valentine for her temperament, after excellent care in the Clinton County SPCA Shelter, she is now healthy, sporting a shiny coat, and is up for adoption.

Valentine’s rescue, and hundreds more like hers across the state, are made possible by license sales that support the work of the Pennsylvania dog wardens. These wardens also hold dog owners, kennels, and shelters to high standards set forth in Pennsylvania’s Dog Law. They keep communities safe from stray dogs and dangerous dogs, help reunite families with their furry friends, and improve quality of life for all dogs across the state.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has increased protections for Pennsylvania dogs and their owners by strengthening Pennsylvania’s Dog Law, making Pennsylvania a safer, healthier place for dogs in kennels and shelters, and ramping up work to protect communities from stray and dangerous dogs.

This Valentine’s Day, officials encourage Pennsylvanians to show their love the responsible way: by licensing their dogs and supporting the work that keeps all Pennsylvania dogs safe.

Dog License Basics

A dog license is a legal responsibility of owning a dog in Pennsylvania and the best way to ensure that your pet is back in your arms if it gets lost. Sales of dog licenses fund dog wardens’ work to protect all Pennsylvania dogs and the communities they live in.

Dogs must now be licensed at the point of adoption or purchase, or at three months if no transfer of ownership has taken place. The earliest that dogs can be purchased or adopted in Pennsylvania is eight weeks old.

An annual license costs $10.80. Lifetime licenses are available for $52.80 for dogs with permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Senior adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounted fees of $8.80 for an annual license or $36.80 for a lifetime license.

Licenses can be purchased online from your county treasurer at licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov, by clicking your county on the map. The map includes county treasurer and dog warden contacts, as well as how to buy a lifetime license in those counties that don’t sell lifetime licenses online.

The cost of a license is far less than the penalty for being caught without one. Owners who fail to license their dogs can face fines of up to $500, plus court costs for each unlicensed dog.

Unlike a microchip, a license on a dog’s collar is clearly visible and increases their chance of being returned home, rather than ending up in a shelter.

The following are just a few of the stories shared by Pennsylvania Dog Wardens, whose work is made possible by dog license sales.

Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties – Blu and Wilma

Blu, an older poodle, bolted from his home when he was spooked by fireworks last July. Blu was wearing his collar and license when State Dog Warden Jenny Cali got the call to pick up a stray that was running in and out of traffic. Blu and Cali made a quick trip home for a reunion with his owner, who was not only happy to have her pet safely back home, but happy she had Blu licensed.

Cali found Wilma abandoned in Lackawanna County in October 2025, and transported her to True Friends, a state-licensed shelter in Montrose, Susquehanna County. Wilma was adopted within a week and now has a forever home.

Chester and Lancaster counties – Monkey

In December 2025, State Dog Warden William Clark picked up a female German Shepherd mix in Lancaster County that was in poor physical condition. After a month recuperating in Main Line Animal Rescue, a state-licensed and inspected shelter, held to high standards under Pennsylvania’s Dog Law, she has been adopted and is reported to be thriving in her new home.

Clarion and Venango counties – Martha

On January 9, 2026, State Dog Warden Shelby Collett picked up a stray Pit Bull near an isolated road where dogs are often abandoned. Martha, named by shelter staff, is healthy and has a sweet disposition and is up for adoption.

Shelters that accept strays from dog wardens receive partial reimbursement from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement to help pay for the costs of care and feeding of dogs like Martha while they wait for new homes.

Cumberland and Dauphin Counties – Bear

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources park rangers found Bear roaming loose in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in May of 2025, not wearing a license tag. Cumberland County State Dog Warden Elianna Brook took him to the closest shelter with space. Bear has been cared for at Rowquin Rescue in Dauphin County since last spring and is waiting for a family who will give him a new home.

Jefferson County – Amelia

State Dog Warden Clayton Coble picked up Amelia, a thin, scared Terrier-Great Dane mix, and took her to Gateway Humane Society Shelter in Jefferson County. Shelter staff trained her and saw her transform into a loving, playful companion for the staff and her Chihuahua sidekick. Amelia was adopted in January 2026 and now has a happy home with a family in Curwensville.

Montour, Northumberland, and Columbia counties – Nutty Buddy

State Dog Warden Summer Samsel picked up Nutty Buddy, naming him for his endearing personality. Nutty Buddy was taken to Animal Resource Center in Millville, Columbia County, where he was recently adopted by his forever family.

Susquehanna County – Copper

In the summer of 2025, True Friends, a state-licensed shelter in Susquehanna County, received a call about two severely dehydrated, malnourished, six-month-old puppies. State Dog Warden Jesse Baker transported the puppies, which were in critical condition, to Southtown Veterinary Hospital, where they received expert veterinary care. Copper, adopted by the shelter’s director, has become a “spokesdog” for the shelter. Copper and his sibling Todd, adopted by a nearby family, reunited last fall to represent the shelter at Woofstock, one of many community events where dog wardens help educate the public on licensing, vaccinations, and keeping dogs safe.

York County – Odin

In December 2025, Northern York Regional Police Department contacted State Dog Warden Jimi McClane, requesting pick-up of a stray German Shepherd. The warden safely retrieved the dog, which wasn’t wearing a collar. He checked the online license database, finding three nearby licenses for dogs that fit the stray’s description. The dog warden called the three licensed dog owners. On the third phone call, McClane learned that Odin had broken his collar and escaped from the backyard, and his owner hadn’t yet discovered he was missing.

Within a half-hour of receiving the call, McClane had returned Odin safely home — a happy ending for an owner’s small investment in an annual dog license.

By licensing your dog, you become a vital partner in this mission — helping to reunite lost pets with their families, support rescues, and ensure humane treatment for dogs in every community across the Commonwealth.

This Valentine’s Day, there’s no better way to show your love than by protecting the dogs who depend on us. A current dog license is more than a tag on a collar; it’s a heartfelt commitment to responsible ownership and a stronger, safer future for Pennsylvania’s dogs.

Learn more about how Pennsylvania is working to make communities and dogs lives safer, as well as the responsibilities of dog ownership and how to license your dog online at licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.

