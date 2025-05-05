The Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing and Research Program represents each producer who does one or more of the following during a particular marketing season:

Grows one or more acres of vegetables within this Commonwealth for the purpose of selling said vegetable; Grows vegetables in one or more greenhouses located within this Commonwealth if: (1) the greenhouse(s) is/are used for growing vegetables in 1,000 square feet or more of growing space; (2) the vegetables are grown for sale; and (3) the vegetables are not grown to be transplanted outdoors; or Grows vegetables within this Commonwealth and sells $2,000 or more of the vegetables grown in a given marketing season.

Funds collected from producers through the Program are to be used exclusively for vegetable production marketing and research. The Secretary of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Vegetable Marketing and Research Program Board may cooperate with any other state or federal agency or other organization whose activities may be deemed beneficial.

