Overview
Pennsylvania's dog law establishes requirements for dog owners, kennels, and other organizations that care for dogs. These requirements help protect dogs, promote responsible ownership, and support public safety.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement oversees the state's dog licensing and enforcement programs. Explore the information and resources below to learn about your responsibilities and find the services you need.
Apply for a dog license
Pennsylvania requires dogs to be licensed. A license helps identify your dog and increases the chance of being reunited if they get lost.
Apply for or renew a kennel license
Kennels operating in Pennsylvania must meet state licensing requirements. Learn about kennel types, license classes, fees, and how to apply for or renew a kennel license.
Apply for or renew a kennel license.
Find your local dog warden
Pennsylvania dog wardens enforce the state's dog law, including investigating complaints about stray dogs and unlicensed kennels. Find the dog warden assigned to your county and learn how to contact them.