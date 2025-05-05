Overview
Pennsylvania requires dogs to be licensed to help protect pets and support responsible dog ownership. A dog license can help reunite lost dogs with their owners, while licensing fees support the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement's work across the state.
Dog licenses are issued through county treasurers and authorized licensing agents. Pennsylvania offers annual and lifetime licenses, with different requirements depending on the license type.
Types of dog licenses
Pennsylvania offers annual and lifetime dog licenses. A lifetime license requires permanent identification, such as a microchip or tattoo. Reduced fees are available for eligible older adults and people with disabilities.
How to get a dog license
Dog licenses are sold by county treasurers and authorized licensing agents. Annual licenses can be purchased online in all Pennsylvania counties; other purchasing options depend on the county.