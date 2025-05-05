Frequently Asked Questions
A clearly visible license on a dog’s collar helps bring your dog home quickly if they’re lost. Even with a microchip, a dog without a license may end up in a shelter or lost to you forever. It’s a small investment in your peace of mind and your dog’s welfare.
Eight weeks of age (the age a dog can be legally transferred to a new owner) or 3 months of age, whichever comes first. Basically, when you buy or adopt a dog, you need to get a license for them.
There are annual dog licenses and lifetime dog licenses. Discounts for seniors and people with disabilities are available for both types of licenses. To be eligible for a lifetime license, the dog must have a form of permanent identification — either a microchip or tattoo.
Annual licenses cost $8.70 ($6.70 for seniors and people with disabilities). Lifetime licenses cost $52.70 ($36.70 for seniors and people with disabilities). Dog licenses are required under the Pennsylvania Dog Law. The maximum penalty for an unlicensed dog $500 plus court costs.
An annual dog license expires on December 31of each year, regardless of the month it was purchased. Licenses for the coming year go on sale beginning December 1 and should be purchased by January 1 of each year. A lifetime license is good for the life of the dog.
Dog licenses are sold by the County Treasurers Office. Links for each county’s online licensing are available here.
- Online — All PA counties now sell annual dog licenses online. Check your county on the map for how to purchase a lifetime license.
- In-person at the County Treasurer’s Office
- By mail to the County Treasurer’s Office, be sure to make checks payable to your County Treasurer Example: Dauphin County Treasurer
- Agent — Some counties have agents who sell annual dog licenses, such as a farm-supply or feed store. Find an agent in your county on your county treasurer’s website.
Dog license fees support PA Dog Wardens, who work to keep PA a safer place to be a dog or human: protecting communities by monitoring dangerous dogs, investigating dog bites, and holding owners responsible; reuniting lost dogs with their families; ensuring health and wellbeing of dogs by inspecting kennels; investigating and prosecuting illegal kennel operators; ensuring that dogs in breeding operations don’t go without veterinary care; and helping unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.
Do you hike, camp, take your dog to a dog park? There are some places that require you to have a license for your dog to visit their property. A dog license is your best chance to get your dog back should it go astray.
The fine for an unlicensed dog is up to $500, plus court costs. The intangible risk of not having a license that’s visible on your dog’s collar is to your peace of mind and your dog’s safety if they get lost, or are just running loose and someone finds them without visible ID. With many shelters being full, its possible a stray dog may end up several counties away, making it less likely to find a lost pet.