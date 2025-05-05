Overview
Under Pennsylvania law, a dog can be declared dangerous by a magisterial district judge based on specific circumstances, including certain attacks or injuries.
Owners of dogs declared dangerous must follow additional registration and safety requirements. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement maintains the statewide Dangerous Dog Registry.
What is a dangerous dog?
A dog can be legally declared dangerous if it attacks a person or another animal without being provoked, causes serious injuries, has a history of attacks, or is used to commit a crime. Read about dangerous dog laws (PDF).
Requirements for owners of dangerous dogs
Pennsylvania law requires owners of dogs legally declared dangerous to meet additional registration and safety requirements. These include:
- Registration: Dangerous dogs must be registered with the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, with registration renewed by January 1 each year. The annual fee is $1,000. The bureau provides registration instructions following a court determination.
- Dog licensing and rabies vaccination: Dangerous dogs must have a current Pennsylvania dog license and be up to date on their rabies vaccinations, as required by state law.
- Secure confinement: Dangerous dogs must be kept indoors or in a secure, locked enclosure that prevents escape and keeps others from entering. Outdoor enclosures must meet additional safety requirements.
- Leash and muzzle: Outside their enclosure, dangerous dogs must be muzzled and kept on a secure leash or chain under the physical control of a responsible person. The muzzle must prevent biting without interfering with the dog's vision or breathing.
- Warning signs: Owners must post a clearly visible sign warning that a dangerous dog is on the property, along with a warning symbol that children can recognize.
- Microchipping and sterilization: Dangerous dogs must be microchipped and spayed or neutered by a licensed veterinarian.
- Insurance or surety bond: Owners must maintain at least $50,000 in liability insurance per occurrence, per dog, to cover injuries caused by the dog, or obtain a $50,000 surety bond per occurrence, per dog. A surety bond is a financial guarantee issued by an authorized insurance company.
- Reporting incidents: Owners must notify the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, state dog warden, and local police within 24 hours if the dog escapes, attacks someone or another animal, dies, or is sold or given away. Additional notification requirements apply when ownership changes.
- Court orders: Owners must follow applicable court orders, including paying any restitution (money awarded to compensate someone for harm or losses caused by the dog).
Enforcement and legal requirements
Failure to follow dangerous dog requirements may lead to enforcement action, including confiscation or criminal penalties. Read the law and regulations for complete requirements and exceptions.