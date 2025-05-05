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    Entomology

    Emerald Ash Borer Survey Program

    The emerald ash borer is a dangerous insect from Southeast Asia that kills ash trees in North America. Because it causes a lot of damage, the USDA created a national program to help states find, track, and control this pest.

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, the Department of Agriculture takes care of invasive species that harm plants. They use a program called CAPS to find and track harmful insects. If a pest is very dangerous, the USDA starts a program to control it. This involves setting up quarantines. The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) program includes:

    • surveys to find the pest
    • outreach to inform people
    • quarantines to stop it from spreading

    In April 2011, the state’s quarantine was lifted, but some states still have rules about moving ash products. Pennsylvania firewood producers can get their wood treated and certified to meet other states' rules. For more details, check with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Even though the quarantine is no longer active in Pennsylvania, you can help prevent pests from spreading by:

    • Buying and burning firewood locally.
    • Burning any firewood you’ve already brought from other places.
    • Encouraging others to keep firewood within 50 miles to avoid moving pests.