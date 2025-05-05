In Pennsylvania, the Department of Agriculture takes care of invasive species that harm plants. They use a program called CAPS to find and track harmful insects. If a pest is very dangerous, the USDA starts a program to control it. This involves setting up quarantines. The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) program includes:

surveys to find the pest

outreach to inform people

quarantines to stop it from spreading

In April 2011, the state’s quarantine was lifted, but some states still have rules about moving ash products. Pennsylvania firewood producers can get their wood treated and certified to meet other states' rules. For more details, check with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Even though the quarantine is no longer active in Pennsylvania, you can help prevent pests from spreading by: