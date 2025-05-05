The first beekeeping law in the Commonwealth was enacted in 1921. It addressed a deadly bee disease, American Foulbrood (AFB). Initially, the Apiary Inspection Program aimed to upgrade hives to modern ones. Inspectors also taught beekeepers about disease prevention.



The current Bee Law, established in 1994, was a joint effort by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers' Association and the Department of Agriculture. It mandates apiary registration to boost inspection efficiency. The registration fee is $10 for about two years. This law controls the movement of bees and equipment to prevent disease. It also allows for quarantines when threats are found.

The Apiary Section's program enforces the Bee Law. Seasonal inspectors check hives from May to mid-October. They prioritize inspections based on past disease outbreaks, breeding yards, new beekeepers, and uninspected hives. If AFB or other threats are detected, the affected apiary is quarantined. Beekeepers are then informed and given treatment orders. For AFB, treatment must start within 14 days. Inspections continue twice a year for two years.

Other inspections include certification for breeders and checks for moving bees across state lines. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Safety oversees honey packing and sales regulations. Honey packing and sale regulations are governed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety.