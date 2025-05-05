Agricultural Liming Material helps make soil less acidic by adding calcium and magnesium, thus making nutrients plant available. Each lime manufacturing facility/quarry located in Pennsylvania and each guarantor of liming material who distributes a product in Pennsylvania must hold an Agricultural Liming Materials license. The license costs $25 and is due July 1 each year, or prior to the manufacturing and distribution of liming materials.

To get a license, fill out the application for an agricultural liming materials. Please read instructions completely and print type legibly.

You can apply and pay online with a credit card. You don’t need to register each product, but all products must have labels and follow the rules before they can be sold or given out in Pennsylvania. Samples of these products are checked to make sure they follow the rules and match their labels.

A search of facilities with an active Liming Materials License in Pennsylvania can be found by clicking here.

