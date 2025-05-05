Soil Amendment is any substance which is intended to change the chemical or physical characteristics of soil. This does not include fertilizers, ag liming materials, pesticides and unmanipulated animal/vegetable manures. Soil amendment's basic claims are to improve:

Water retention

Permeability

Water infiltration

Drainage

Aeration

Nutrient availability

Structure

"Organic Matter" products can be comprised of sphagnum peat moss; composted yard waste, food, and manures; or worm castings.



Other soil amendments ingredients can include organic acids: humic acid and fluvic acid; compost tea; water holding crystals (Soil Moist); mycorrhizae, bacteria (microbes); or wetting agents.