Each distributor of seed in this Commonwealth, on or before January 1st of each year or prior to distribution, shall apply for and obtain an annual license for each legal entity. The license fee is $25.00 per calendar year for each entity with the license expiring on December 31st of that year. A distributor is defined as the person whose name appears on the label of the seed. Each name and address that appears on the label will be required to obtain a Seed License.

To apply for a seed license, please complete form API-SD001. Please read instructions completely and print legibly. The completed form and check made payable to the "Commonwealth of PA" should be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Plant Industry, Seed Program Section, 2301 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The department may require an applicant for a license or a current licensee to submit the labeling that the person is using or intends to use for the seed to ensure compliance with the Seed Act and Regulations.

Click here to apply for license online and pay by credit card.